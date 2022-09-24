2023 Kansas City Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 4

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season is here.

Our annual draft prospects series Returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our fourth group of prospects includes one of the best senior receivers in the country, a former No. 1 overall Recruit and an ascending CB prospect in the PAC-12.

SMU WR Rashee Rice



Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most dynamic receivers in this draft class comes from Clark Hunt’s alma mater, Southern Methodist University. Rice is one of the best receivers in this draft class and he’s off to a hot start during his senior season. Through three games in 2022, Rice has 28 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns. That’s good for the FBS lead in receptions and yards. He also leads the FBS in several other categories like first downs (21).

2023 could mark the second season in a row that the Chiefs receiving corps looks very different. Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are free agents. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has an out year in his contract. If Kansas City wants to add more receivers via the draft, they’ll have the ability to do so. I’d expect a player like Rice, who boasts excellent body control and ball tracking skills, will be on the Chiefs’ radar.

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee



Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A former No. 1 overall Recruit at the defensive line position in 2020, Bresee boasts everything you’d want out of an interior defender. He has length and size at 6-6 and 300 pounds. He has strength, quickness and bend, commanding double teams from opposing offenses. Really, the only thing he’s lacking is long-term production. He played in just four games last season due to an ACL tear, but in two games this year as a redshirt sophomore he’s already made his presence felt. He has six total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in two games played.

Kansas City will likely be looking for reinforcements on the interior defensive line next season. Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. Chris Jones could be let go due to his high salary cap number. Should he declare for the draft early, Bresee is a player who could help the team Reload at the position.

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans



Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A former five-star recruit who transferred from TCU, Evans has already established himself as a foundational piece in the Ole Miss offense. Through three games in 2022, Evans has recorded 49 attempts for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Evans has a career 7.1-yard per carry average, boasting an elite blend of speed, power, contact balance and elusiveness.

Running back probably won’t be a priority for the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL draft, but there’s no denying that a player like Evans could help make this offense better. His ability to create yards after contact and explosive plays in the run game is something that Kansas City has generally lacked during the Patrick Mahomes era. It’s something that would be fun to see in action.

USC CB Mekhi Blackmon



Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

A former JUCO CB who transferred to USC from Colorado, Blackmon is a fast-rising cornerback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. In 25 games with the Buffs, he recorded 87 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 passes defended, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. This season he has 12 total tackles, a tackle for loss, two passes defended and an interception in three games played.

Listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, Blackmon has the flexibility to lineup both inside and outside. USC considers him a Matchup chess piece that they can align opposite any team’s top receiver. Kansas City has a deep cornerback room, but that sounds like a skillset they could use at a position that requires a lot of depth.

