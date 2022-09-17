2023 Kansas City Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 3

Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is here.

Our annual draft prospects series Returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our third group of prospects includes an underclassman wide receiver, a prototypical Steve Spagnuolo defensive lineman, an Athletic left tackle prospect and one of the best defensive backs in the SEC.

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims



Mims is a field-stretching underclassman wide receiver out of Oklahoma. After averaging over 22 yards per reception a season ago, Mims already has the most catches of 30 yards or more in the Power 5 this season. Last week, the 5-11 and 180-pound wideout posted seven receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also an impressive punt returner, with 26 returns for 289 yards during his three-year career.

The Chiefs have a new receiver group this season, but it could look equally different a year from now. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson will be unrestricted free agents. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has an out year in his contract. The team could opt to start fresh and build the group up again in the draft and free agency.

Auburn DL Colby Wooden



Listed at 6-5 and 282 pounds, Wooden has the versatility to play inside and outside on the defensive line. As a redshirt sophomore, Wooden recorded 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and a blocked kick for Auburn during the 2021 season. He’s got quickness off the snap and length for days, which shows up often on film.

The Chiefs are going to need help on the defensive line in the 2023 NFL season. They’ve got a lot of players scheduled to become free agents on the defensive interior. Wooden seems like a player who could help to fix several needs by providing some versatility.

BYU LT Blake Freeland



Freeland has played both left and right tackle during the past three seasons and allowed just one sack in 956 pass-blocking snaps during that span. Last season, he started all 13 games at left tackle and allowed just five total pressures on the season. He’s a team captain at BYU, and this season, he has picked up right where he left off. They contributed to the upset win over the No. 6 ranked Baylor Bears.

Depending on what happens with Orlando Brown Jr. (and even on the right side of the offensive line), Freeland could be on the radar for Kansas City. Of course, he comes from Andy Reid’s alma mater, which never hurts. The team could, however, find themselves in need of help on the offensive and defensive trenches.

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson



Johnson is a defensive chess piece for the Aggies, lining up all over in the defensive secondary. You can play him at nickel or in either traditional safety role. The 6-2 and 195-pound defensive back has impressive play recognition, closing speed and stopping power when playing downhill. He has the athleticism to carry routes in man coverage and the range to make plays on the football as a split zone safety. He also has a great feel for blitzing from the safety position.

If Juan Thornhill has the All-Pro season that he’s hoping for, the Chiefs could find themselves looking for more safety help for the 2023 NFL season. Thornhill is an unrestricted free agent and one they might not be willing to pay top-of-market value. Johnson could come in and complete a nice safety trifecta alongside Justin Reid and Bryan Cook.

