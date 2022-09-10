2023 Kansas City Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is here and it features some exciting matchups.

Our annual draft prospects series Returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our second group of prospects includes a local edge rusher, a dynamic running back/return specialist, an up-and-coming Offensive tackle prospect and a nose tackle who is a freakish athlete.

Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah



A lot of Kansas City Chiefs fans will be watching Anudike-Uzomah on Saturday when K-State takes on Mizzou in Lawrence. A Kansas City native and Lee’s Summit Alum, the 6-4 and 255-pound pass-rusher has prototypical size and first-round talent. He’s coming off a breakout 2021 campaign where he posted 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He already started the season off hot in South Dakota with three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

The Chiefs could find themselves looking for another edge rusher in the 2023 NFL draft, even after selecting George Karlaftis in the first round in 2022. Anudike-Uzomah is exactly the type that Steve Spagnuolo likes. He sets the edge well in the run game, he knows how to use his length and Bend to his advantage. He also plays with an extreme level of effort from the first snap of the game to the last.

Next game: Mizzou vs. K-State – Saturday, Sep. 10 at 11:00 am CT

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs



After spending the past two years at Georgia Tech, Gibbs transferred to Alabama for the 2022 college football season. He’s set to be an X-Factor in their offense, boasting game-breaking long-speed and great hands in the passing game. He also happens to be a former All-ACC Honorable Mention as a return specialist. In Week 1, he had nine carries for 93 yards and one reception for five yards. This week he could be due for an even bigger share of the workload.

Kansas City hasn’t exactly had the greatest production out of their running back group in recent years. They’ve been lacking the big home-run hitting threat in the running game and that’s exactly what Gibbs can be. It also doesn’t hurt that his skillset as a return specialist and pass-catcher really fits what the team could need in the future.

Next game: Alabama vs. Texas – Saturday, Sep. 10 at 11:00 am CT

Pitt OT Carter Warren



One of the more underrated left tackle prospects in this draft class, Warren has 36 career starts for the Panthers and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021. He boasts a massive frame at 6-5 and 325 pounds and he’s learned to use every inch of it to his advantage. He plays super under control as a pass-blocker with really solid footwork. He also packs a Punch in his hands.

Again, the Chiefs don’t have certainty at either the left or right tackle positions beyond the 2022 NFL season. They could use an upgrade over Andrew Wylie on the right side and Orlando Brown Jr. is set to become a free agent in 2023. They could be looking to add a young player to the mix early in the draft and Warren should be on the Radar . He’s a scheme fit and could be a pre-draft riser.

Next game: Pitt vs. Tennessee – Saturday, Sep. 10 at 2:30 pm CT

Baylor DT Siaki Ika



Ask anyone at Chiefs Wire and they’ll tell you how much I loved Vita Vea coming out of Washington. It should come as no surprise when I tell you that Siaki Ika is one of my favorite prospects for the 2023 NFL draft class. 6-4 and 350-pound defensive tackles aren’t supposed to move the way that this guy does. He’s not only stout and unmovable in the running game, but he’s a handful in the passing game. He commands and defeats double teams with regularity too.

The Chiefs’ moves at defensive tackle this season seem to be nothing more than a quick fix. Chris Jones has an astronomical cap hit in 2023. Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders are free agents. The only player the team has some control over is Tershawn Wharton. This group could look very different in 2023 and Ika is certainly a player that the team could build around.

Next game: Baylor vs. BYU – Saturday, Sep. 10 at 9:15 pm CT