2023 Kansas City Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 1

That means we’re bringing back our annual prospects series for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our first group of prospects includes a cornerback who burst on the scene in last year’s national title game, a powerful SEC defensive tackle, one of last season’s breakout edge rushers and a highly-touted Offensive lineman in his first season playing left tackle.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo



The starting right cornerback for the Bulldogs national championship defense, Ringo has a chance to be CB1 in the 2023 NFL draft. This is only his redshirt sophomore season at Georgia, so there is no guarantee that he declares, but a good season could have him heading to the NFL early.

Ringo is a physical and speedy cornerback prospect who excels in press-man coverage. At 6-2 and 205 pounds, he has prototypical NFL size and he knows how to use it well in run support and in coverage. In 14 games last season, Ringo recorded 34 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

The Chiefs have quite a few young cornerback prospects on the roster in 2022. With Rashad Fenton scheduled to be a free agent in 2023 and L’Jarius Sneed in 2024, it’s possible they find themselves looking at some early declares (like Ringo would be) in the 2023 NFL draft.

Florida DT Gervon Dexter



As a true sophomore in 2021, the 6-6 and 315-pound Florida Gator was extremely impressive. He recorded 50 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass batted and two fumble recoveries. He’s very quick off the snap and has shown immense strength against some of the best teams in the SEC. If he’s able to build upon that performance in his junior season, Dexter could be regarded as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the 2023 NFL draft as an early declaration.

The Chiefs could find themselves looking for defensive tackles in the 2023 NFL draft. Not only are Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, but Chris Jones turns 29 years old and has a $27 million dollar cap hit. Dexter could help shore up a unit that might look quite different a year from now.

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey



The Chiefs invested a first-round draft pick in George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL draft. Could they add an edge rusher like Foskey in the draft in 2023? I wouldn’t rule it out. Frank Clark isn’t a guarantee for the roster in 2023 and Carlos Dunlap is getting up there in terms of age. Kansas City could again find themselves looking at edge rushers early.

Foskey was one of college football’s breakout edge rushers last season as a true junior. The 6-4 and 257-pound defensive end recorded 52 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six forced fumbles in 13 games played in 2021. He had a chance to declare early for the 2022 NFL draft, but he opted to return to the Fighting Irish for his senior campaign. He’s proven to be everything you want in an edge rusher, boasting a quick first step, long arms, strong hands, natural Bend and he has a good feel for Defending the run.

Foskey will face tough competition right away in this Matchup against Ohio State. . .

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.



The Offensive line might be on the Chiefs’ Minds early again in the 2023 NFL draft. The team didn’t agree to a long-term contract extension with Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason and they’ll try again following the 2022 NFL season. If that doesn’t work out, they could find themselves looking for a new left tackle. They also could use an upgrade at the right tackle position as well.

Johnson played right guard for the Buckeyes last year, but with Nicholas Petit-Frere heading to the NFL, he’s now transitioned to the left tackle spot. The 6-6 and 310-pound tackle prospect is a unique blend of raw power and athleticism. He’ll be tasked with protecting CJ Stroud’s blind side after waiting three years for an opportunity to play this position. I expect that he’ll make the most out of it in both the running game and the passing game.

Johnson will be matched up against the aforementioned Foskey, which is sure to be a battle of heavyweights during this Week 1 game.

