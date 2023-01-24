2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship: Schedule, How To Watch Live

Handball fanatics throughout the world feel a rush of excitement as the Men’s Handball World Championships are underway. Both Sweden and Poland have been bestowed with the right to host the 28th edition of this tournament. Denmark will be looking to grab the title for the 3rd time after winning once in 2019 and then in 2021. France who turned out to be victorious in the summer Olympics 2020-2021 will be aiming to thwart the defending champions. The tournament kicked off is 11th January 2023, when Olympic Champions France came face to face with the

co-host Poland. On the other hand, ISU European Figure Skating Championships is benign starting from 25th to 29th January in Finland, don’t miss getting the latest updates on any shoots.



Basic Information

What: IHF World Men’s Handball Championship

When: 11–29 January 2022

Where: Oland & Sweden

Champions of the 2023 Men’s Handball World Championship will automatically qualify for the Paris 2024, Olympic games. This Sublime benefit will be passed on to the runner-ups if France ( hosts of the Paris 2024, Olympic games) wins the championship. A total of 32 teams are participating in the Championship and are divided into 8 groups, from A to H. All the teams comprise the most adept players who will collide in what is expected to be one of the most thrilling competitions ever.

How to watch 2023 IHF Men’s Handball live from anywhere?

The participation of 32 countries in the world handball championship points towards an influx of fans watching the tournament from the vicinity of their homes. A large chunk of these fans hails from countries where handball is pretty popular. These countries include Germany, France, Spain, and the Nordic countries. Adorers of this unique sport belonging to different countries can watch the live stream of the Championship on their native cable channels.

You can get full tournament access to all games in Watch.Gamepass.TV, the service covers all of the single games on demand (Live matches only). This is no issue, where you are. You can stream the 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship games by paying only $9.99, with no cable or anything you need to catch the live game. Here is a list of

countries and the channels that will broadcast the tournament:

● Argentina : TyC Sports

● Sweden: TV6/TV10

● Denmark: DR1, TV2

● Switzerland: SRG

● United Kingdom: Viaplay

● United States: ESPN

● Belgium : VRT

● China : Huya Live

● Finland: Viaplay

● France : BeIN Sports, TF1

● Germany: Eurosport, ARD/ZDF

● Iceland: RÚV

● Latin America: DirecTV

● Netherlands: Viaplay

● Norway: TV3

● Portugal: RTP