2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s Basketball Championship Final Returns to Primetime; Women’s Basketball Final Elevated to ESPNU

EDISON, NJ (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and ESPN have announced that the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships Finals have new start times. On Saturday, March 11, the men’s title game moves from 4:00 pm to the primetime slot of 7:30 pm live on ESPU, while the Women’s Championship final will move from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm and be elevated from ESPNews to ESPNU.

The men’s Championship final Returns to primetime for the first time in four years, since the tournament moved to the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey after traditionally being played in a Monday night primetime slot previously. The Women’s Championship final Returns to a national broadcast on ESPNU for the first time since 2020, having been aired on ESPNews and ESPN+ the past two years. In addition to the Women’s final tip time change, the Women’s tournament will also have new start times for the opening round on Tuesday, March 7 and quarterfinal round on Thursday, March 9. The Women’s opening round has moved back an hour from previous years and will now have tip times of 10:30 am (No. 8 vs. No. 9), 12:30 pm (No. 7 vs. No. 10), and 2:30 pm (No. 6 vs. No. 11 ), while the two Women’s Quarters on Thursday will tip an hour later at 1:00 pm (No. 3 vs. No. 6/11) and 3:30 pm (No. 4 vs. No. 5).

Session Date/Round Time Matchups Tickets Network Tuesday, March 7 Session I Women’s Opening Round 10:30 am #8 Seed vs. #9 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Session I Women’s Opening Round 12:30 p.m #7 Seed vs. #10 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Session I Women’s Opening Round 2:30 p.m #6 Seed vs. #11 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Session II Men’s Opening Round 5:00 p.m #8 Seed vs. #9 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Session II Men’s Opening Round 7:00 p.m #7 Seed vs. #10 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Session II Men’s Opening Round 9:00 p.m #6 Seed vs. #11 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Wednesday, March 8 Session III Women’s Quarterfinals 1:00 p.m #1 Seed vs. #8/#9 Winner Link ESPN+/3 Session III Women’s Quarterfinals 3:30 p.m #2 Seed vs. #7/#10 Winner Link ESPN+/3 Session IV Men’s Quarterfinals 7:00 p.m #1 Seed vs. #8/#9 Winner Link ESPN+/3 Session IV Men’s Quarterfinals 9:30 p.m #2 Seed vs. #7/#10 Winner Link ESPN+/3 Thursday, March 9 Session V Women’s Quarterfinals 1:00 p.m #3 Seed vs. #6/#11 Winner Link ESPN+/3 Session V Women’s Quarterfinals 3:30 p.m #4 Seed vs. #5 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Session VI Men’s Quarterfinals 7:00 p.m #3 Seed vs. #6/#11 Winner Link ESPN+/3 Session VI Men’s Quarterfinals 9:30 p.m #4 Seed vs. #5 Seed Link ESPN+/3 Friday, March 10 Session VII Women’s Semifinals 11:00 am Women’s Semifinals Link ESPN+/3 Session VII Women’s Semifinals 1:30 p.m Women’s Semifinals Link ESPN+/3 Session VIII Men’s Semifinals 6:00 p.m Men’s Semifinals Link ESPNews Session VIII Men’s Semifinals 8:30 p.m Men’s Semifinals Link ESPNews Saturday, March 11 Session IX Women’s Championship 3:30 p.m Women’s Championship Link ESPNU Session X Men’s Championship 7:30 p.m Men’s Championship Link ESPNU

The 2022-23 campaign culminates with the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships from March 7-11 at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the fourth consecutive year. For all information regarding the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, please visit MAACSports.com/basketball and by following @MAACHoops and #MAACHoops on Twitter.

