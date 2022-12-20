2023 Generation adidas class announced

Duke forward Shakur Mohammed scored a team-high 10 goals in 2022 and was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, first-team All-American and ACC Offensive Player of the Year in his sophomore season. A Kumasi, Ghana native, he finished the year with three multi-goal games and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice. Mohammed produced three goals and seven assists in 2021, en route to being voted ACC Freshman of the Year and All-ACC second team. A dorm leader at Millbrook School in New York, they played a key role in their 2018 Class C New England Championship.

An integral midfielder during Creighton’s run to a 2022 National Championship appearance, Owen O’Malley finished with eight goals and six assists on the year, earning All-BIG EAST first-team honors. In 2021, he saw action in 18 games (10 starts), totaling 936 minutes and one assist for the Blue Jays. O’Malley grew up in Cary, NC and returned to his hometown for the 2022 Men’s College Cup with Creighton. His sister, Shea, plays soccer at Indiana and his father, Patrick, played soccer at Villanova.

Washington forward Ilijah Paul proved to be one of the best Offensive players in the country during his first full season of college soccer. Paul was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist after scoring 11 goals in 2022. A Gilbert, Ariz. native, Paul spent time with the Real Salt Lake Academy and Barça Residency Academy when growing up.

One of Clemson’s key Defenders this season, sophomore Joey Skinner saw action in every single game for the Tigers in 2022, scoring twice and providing one assist. Skinner transferred from UNC Greensboro, in which he was a first-team All-SoCon selection as a freshman in 2021. The Spartans produced the best goal differential in the country (+38) and Skinner chipped in with four goals and seven assists.