2023 Football Season Tickets Now on Sale

The Biff Poggi era has begun. The American Athletic Conference awaits. And 2023 Charlotte 49ers football season tickets are now on sale. Fans can now purchase season tickets to secure their spot in Jerry Richardson Stadium for Poggi’s first year at the helm and the 49ers historic first season in The American.

Poggi, who is coming off his second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance as the Associate Head Coach at Michigan, has made an immediate impact at Charlotte with the announcement of an impressive recruiting class during the early signing period.

He will lead Charlotte into its inaugural season in The American. The 2023 slate features a six-game home schedule that includes first-ever meetings with AAC opponents Memphis and Navy. Charlotte will also host Florida Atlantic and Rice in conference play along with non-conference opponents Georgia State and South Carolina State.

Game dates for all conference games will be released at a later date.

SEASON TICKET INFORMATION

New buyers can purchase 2023 Charlotte 49ers Football season tickets online at Charlotte49ers.com. Existing season ticket holders will receive renewal information by email.

Contact the 49ers Athletic ticket office at 704-687-4949 or [email protected] with any questions.

LOCK IN PRICING

New and existing ticket holders that purchase their season tickets or enroll in a payment plan by Friday, February 10 will lock in their season ticket rate for the 2024 season, which features home matchups with AAC in-state Rival East Carolina, SMU, South Florida , UAB, Gardner-Webb and James Madison.

For more information about changes for the upcoming season and the move to the American Athletic Conference, fans can view The American Game Plan.

THE 2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 South Carolina State Charlotte, NC

Sept. 9 at Maryland College Park, Md.

Sept. 16 Georgia State Charlotte, NC

Sept. 23 at Florida Gainesville, Fla.

The American Home Opponents

Florida Atlantic

Memphis

Navy

Rice

The American Away Opponents

East Carolina

SMU

South Florida

Tulsa