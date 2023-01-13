2023 Football Season Ticket Renewals Now Available

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets and parking passes for the upcoming 2023 season online at WVUGAME.com.

By renewing online, fans will save $10 off the order fee and have the opportunity to sign up for a six-month or four-month interest-free payment plan. For more details on 2023 payment plans, visit WVUsports.com/PaymentPlan.

The priority Renewal deadline is Friday, April 14, and ticket renewal statements for the 2023 WVU football campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in February. Premium seating customers cannot renew online and must return the paper form.

WVU Faculty and Staff can now renew their season tickets online at WVUGAME.com as well. Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online will receive instructions in the upcoming Renewal mailing. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

Also included in the mailing will be information for Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members detailing how to potentially upgrade their seats using an interactive website during the Optional Seat Selection Process in May.

Fans can make their MAC season ticket priority gift online at WVUGAME.com. Further instructions for making a MAC gift online will also be included in the Renewal mailing.

Fans who do not currently have season tickets but are interested in purchasing for the 2023 campaign can place a $99 season ticket deposit at WVUGAME.com. To speak to a ticket representative about a season ticket deposit or any questions about the season ticket renewal process, fill out the ticket request form at WVUsports.com. For any questions concerning football season ticket priority or the Optional Seat Selection Process, fans should contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME / [email protected]

Season tickets are priced at $365, a savings of more than $30 off the single-game price, for the Mountaineers’ six-home games. The 2023 schedule features the return of the Backyard Brawl to Morgantown, as Pitt visits Milan Puskar Stadium once again. Other home games include Duquesne and an exciting Big 12 schedule, which has not yet been announced.