2023 Football Schedule Announced – Duke University

DURHAM – Seven total home dates and nine contests against teams who participated in a Bowl game a season ago highlight the 2023 Duke football schedule released Monday night by the ACC office.

Duke is the only team in the ACC to face nine or more opponents who played in a Bowl game last year.

The Blue Devils open their 2023 campaign hosting ACC foe Clemson on Monday, September 4 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. It will be Duke’s 12th season-opener against a conference opponent in the last 50 years and first since 2020 when the Blue Devils faced off against Notre Dame during a modified schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke remains at home for its next two games against Lafayette and Northwestern on Saturday, September 9 and 16, respectively.

The Blue Devils hit the road for the first time in 2023 when they travel to face Connecticut on Saturday, September 23. Duke closes the month of September at home against Notre Dame on the 30th before its open date on October 7.

The Blue Devils return to action when they host NC State on Saturday, October 14 before consecutive road contests at Florida State (Saturday, October 21) and Louisville (Saturday, October 28).

Duke begins the month of November with a Thursday night home tilt versus Wake Forest on the 2nd. The Blue Devils’ next two games will feature road matchups at North Carolina (Saturday, November 11) and Virginia (Saturday, November 18).

Duke concludes the regular season schedule at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 25.

Season tickets for the 2023 Duke football season are now on sale. New customers can visit GoDuke.com/FootballTix or call the Duke Athletics Ticket Office at 919-681-BLUE (2583) to purchase tickets. Season ticket holders from 2022 who would like to renew their seats for this season can call the ticket office Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm Mini plans and single game tickets will be on sale at a later date.

2023 Duke Football Schedule (2022 Record; Bowl Game)

SEPTEMBER

4 (Mon.) – CLEMSON (11-3; lost to Tennessee, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl)

9 – LAFAYETTE (4-7)

16 – NORTHWESTERN (1-11)

23 – at Connecticut (6-7; lost to Marshall, 28-14, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl)

30 – NOTRE DAME (11-2; lost to Oklahoma State, 37-35, in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl)

OCTOBER

7 – Open Date

14 – NC STATE (8-5; lost to Maryland, 16-12, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

21 – at Florida State (10-3; defeated Oklahoma, 35-32, in the Cheez-It Bowl)

28 – at Louisville (8-5; defeated Cincinnati, 24-7, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl)

NOVEMBER

2 (Thurs.) – WAKE FOREST (8-5; defeated Missouri, 27-17, in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl)

11 – at North Carolina (9-5; lost to Oregon, 28-27, in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl)

18 – at Virginia (3-7)

25 – PITTSBURGH (9-4; defeated UCLA, 37-35, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl)

