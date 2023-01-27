2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times: Round 3 groupings

Jon Rahm is looking for his third win of 2023 this week. Getty Images

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday, January 27, at Torrey Pines in California. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

Featured grouping for Farmers Insurance Open Round 3

Fans and bettors alike were bullish on Jon Rahm’s chances of pulling off a rare three-peat this week, as he brought Massive momentum to a course where he’s already won twice, including his first major championship, the 2021 US Open.

But after firing a first-round 73, Rahm has some work to do to get back on pace. He made up some ground with a Thursday 67, but at four under overall, he’s eight shots off the mark set by a sizzling Sam Ryder, who fired rounds of 64-68 to reach 12 under par and lead the field by three shots.

Ryder will take on the South Course in Friday afternoon’s final grouping alongside his closest competitor, Brendan Steele, who is nine under, and Tano Goya, who is seven under par.

The trio will tee off for Round 3 at 2:30 pm ET.

Browse the full third-round tee times for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open below.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 tee times (All times ET)

South Course – Tee No. 1

12:18 pm – Peter Malnati, Satoshi Kodaira, Jhonattan Vegas

12:29 pm – Luke List, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim

12:40 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Davis Thompson, Ryan Palmer

12:51 pm – Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

1:02 pm – Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

1:13 pm – Augusto Nunez, Dean Burmester, Garrick Higgo

1:24 pm – Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, SH Kim

1:35 pm – Jimmy Walker, Jon Rahm, Joseph Bramlett

1:46pm – Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren

1:57 pm – Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Andrew Novak

2:08 pm – Max Homa, Sam Stevens, Vincent Norrman

2:19 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Brent Grant, Sahith Theegala

2:30 pm – Sam Ryder, Brendan Steele, Tano Goya

Make No. 10

12:18 pm – Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman

12:29 pm – Keegan Bradley, Thomas Detry, SY Well

12:40 pm – Paul Haley II, Harry Higgs, Maverick McNealy

12:51 pm – Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Suh

1:02 pm – Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Yu, Adam Long

1:13 pm – Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley, Taylor Pendrith

1:24pm – Rickie Fowler, Scott Piercy, Austin Cook

1:35 pm – Tony Finau, Erik Barnes, Scott Harrington

1:46 pm – Scott Brown, Adam Schenk, Kevin Tway

1:57 pm – Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Michael Thompson

2:08 pm – Nick Hardy, Robby Shelton

2:19 pm – Zecheng Dou, Taiga Semikawa

