2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf picks, player pool, advice from a DFS pro

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, you NEED to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winningsand he’s been red-hot on his PGA DFS picks.

McClure’s model is also up over $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors Entering the weekend! Anyone who has followed it has seen MASSIVE returns!

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 and revealed his optimal PGA DFS picks. They’re a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

We can tell you one of McClure’s top PGA DFS Picks for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Taylor Montgomery at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. McClure’s optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas ($9,400 on DraftKings, $11,300 on FanDuel), a 15-time PGA Tour Champion who’s currently ranked inside the top-10 in both greens in regulation percentage (76.39%) and birdie average (5.00 ).

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is primed to blow up, giving you a HUGE return! Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You ABSOLUTELY need to see who it is before locking in any lineups.

So what are the top golf DFS Picks for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023? And which undervalued player is a MUST-ROSTER? … Join SportsLine here to see the optimal PGA DFS Picks for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, all from the expert who’s made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports!