2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Saturday

Another week and another David vs. Goliath(s) Showdown is on our hands on the PGA Tour. Sam Ryder remains at 12 under and in control of the lead at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open after an even-par 72 in Round 3. The good news for Ryder is that he still commands a two-stroke lead. The bad news, the player closest to him is the hottest player in the world.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm made the most of his Moving Day with a 6-under 66 to propel him to 10 under for the tournament. Rahm and Ryder will be joined by Tony Finau in the final grouping at Torrey Pines after Finau signed for an 8-under 64 on Friday. Good for the round of the tournament and the only bogey-free effort on the day, Finau went from the cut line to the final group in the span of five hours.

It won’t get any easier for Ryder from there. The penultimate group will feature Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im and Max Homa all at 7 under and five strokes off the pace. With last year’s Winner coming from five back, it is more than possible that one of these players, as well as Sahith Theegala at the same number, could be raising the Trophy come Saturday night.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports will track everything with live updates and analysis throughout Round 4 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.