2023 Farmers Insurance Open full field: Rahm, Thomas, Zalatoris coming to Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour moves from Palm Springs to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open, and although it’s not an “elevated” event, a number of the game’s biggest names are coming to Torrey Pines.

Five of the world’s top 10 are in the field, led by Jon Rahm (No. 4). Xander Schauffele (6), Will Zalatoris (7), Justin Thomas (8) and Collin Morikawa (9) round out the top-10 players competing.

Additionally, five more within the top 30 are competing including native Californian Max Homa (No. 16).

Luke List, last year’s winner over Will Zalatoris in a playoff, returns to defend. The previous two winners before him, Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman, have left for LIV Golf.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button