2023 Farmers Insurance Open DFS Player Selections

This week, the PGA Tour presents golf fans with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Let’s take a look at this week’s PGA Tour event from a Fantasy golf perspective!

Before I discuss my Fantasy golf player selections I wanted to emphasize that the purpose of this article is not to provide an exact lineup for a specific Fantasy provider.

Having stated that, this article will provide multiple player options in an effort to assist the Reader in generating a unique lineup that will hopefully have the potential to win a GPP (guaranteed Prize pool) contest!

*Fantasy golf fans should be mindful of the fact that this event will be played on two different golf courses, the Torrey Pines North and South courses. The entire field of players will play both courses in the first two rounds of the tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.

Upon completion of the second round of play on Thursday afternoon, a cut will take place. The remaining 65 players and ties will play the remainder of the golf tournament (third and fourth rounds) on the South course.

Here are my Fantasy golf selections for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open!

Will Zalatoris

Earlier this month, Will Zalatoris fired a final round 65 at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on his way to an eventual 11th-place finish.

I also like the fact that Zalatoris has posted quality results at this week’s PGA Tour event in the past. Let me be more specific. Since 2018, Will Zalatoris has played the Farmers Insurance Open four times.

In those four events just noted, Zalatoris accumulated two top-seven finishes, including a second-place result at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.

Max Homa

Since the beginning of September, Max Homa has played four tournaments on the PGA Tour. In those four events just mentioned, Homa has accumulated three top-20 finishes, including a win at the Fortinet Championship.

In relation to this week’s currently listed 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field, in the last 36 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Max Homa Ranks 11th in strokes gained around the green, tenth in birdie or better percentage, and tenth in bogey avoidance.

It should also be noted that Max Homa finished ninth at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has accumulated two top-16 finishes in his last three tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including an impressive tenth-place result at the 2022 RSM Classic in November.

In relation to this week’s current listed 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field, in the last 12 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Wyndham Clark Ranks eighth in strokes gained on par Fives and second in strokes gained off the tee.

Additional Golfers I like this week: Jon Rahm: Ryan Palmer: Jason Day: Taylor Montgomery: Luke List.