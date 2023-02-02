2023 Fantasy Women’s basketball top 100 rankings WNBA

The 2023 WNBA season is officially underway with free agency in full swing. ESPN is also back with the second season of Fantasy Women’s basketball, the first full-featured professional Women’s basketball Fantasy game in the world. Below, you’ll find our ranking of the top 100 players in the WNBA for the 2023 Fantasy season. We’ll keep these rankings updated through free-agency and the 2023 WNBA draft, right through the WNBA season opener on Saturday, May 13.

These rankings are based on ESPN’s default Women’s basketball settings which award one point for each point, assist and rebound, a bonus point for making a three-pointer, and two points each for blocks and steals.

1. Breanna Stewart, NY, F

2. A’ja Wilson, LV, F

3. Napheesa Collier, Min, F

4. Sabrina Ionescu, NY, G

5. Rhyne Howard, Atl, G

6. Brittney Griner, FA, C

7. Kelsey Plum, LV, G

8. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx, G

9. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal, G

10. Tina Charles, FA, C

11. Natasha Howard, Dal, F

12. Jonquel Jones, NY, F

13. Candace Parker, LV, F

14. Marina Mabrey, Dal, G

15. Nneka Ogwumike, FA, F

16. Jewell Loyd, Sea, G

17. Elena Delle Donne, Wsh, F

18. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind, G

19. Alyssa Thomas, Conn, F

20. Brionna Jones, Conn, C

21. Teraira McCowan, Dal, C

22. Jackie Young, LV, G

23. Chelsea Gray, LV, G

24. Allisha Gray, Atl, G

25. Aerial Powers, Min, F

26. Ariel Atkins, Wsh, G

27. Cheyenne Parker, Atl, F

28. Diana Taurasi, FA, G

29. DeWanna Bonner, Conn, F

30. Emma Meesseman, FA, C

31. Courtney Vandersloot, FA, G

32. NaLyssa Smith, Ind, F

33. Tiffany Hayes, Atl, G

34. Kahleah Copper, Chi, G

35. Ezi Magbegor, Sea, C

36. Betnijah Laney, NY, F

37. Courtney Williams, Conn, G

38. Sophie Cunningham, Phx, G

39. Natasha Cloud, Wsh, G

40. Brittney Sykes, Wsh, G

41. Satou Sabally, Dal, F

42. Kayla McBride, Min, G

43. Shakira Austin, Wsh, C

44. Diamond DeShields, Phx, G

45. Brianna Turner, Phx, F

46. ​​Allie Quigley, Chi, G

47. Myisha Hines-Allen, Wsh, F

48. Gabby Williams, Sea, F

49. Jessica Shepard, Min, F

50. Dearica Hamby, LA, F

51. Natisha Hiedeman, Conn, G

52. Rebecca Allen, Conn,G

53. Aari McDonald, Atl, G

54. Azura Stevens, FA, F

55. Rebekah Gardner, Chi, G

56. Erica Wheeler, Atl, G

57. Alysha Clark, LV, F

58. Queen Egbo, Ind, C

59. Stefanie Dolson, NY, C

60. Emily Engstler, Ind, F

61. Han Xu, NY, C

62. Kayla Thornton, NY, F

63. Jasmine Thomas, LA, G

64. Kia Nurse, Phx, G

65. Amanda Zahui B., LA, C

66. Marine Johannes, NY, G

67. Katie Lou Samuelson, LA, F

68. Danielle Robinson, Atl, G

69. Moriah Jefferson, Min, G

70. Monique Billings, Atl, F

71. Chennedy Carter, LA, G

72. Kristy Wallace, Ind, G

73. Isabelle Harrison, FA, F

74. Nia Coffey, Atl, F

75. Victoria Vivians, Ind, G

76. Naz Hillmon, Atl, F

77. Chiney Ogwumike, LA, F

78. Kristi Toliver, Wsh, G

79. DiJonai Carrington, Conn, G

80. Jordin Canada, LA, G

81. Emma Cannon, Ind, F

82. Rachel Banham, Min, G

83. Stephanie Talbot, LA, F

84. Damiris Dantas, Min, F

85. Riquna Williams, LV, G

86. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Wsh, G

87. Case Durr, Atl, G

88. Nyara Sabally, NY, F

89. Natalie Achonwa, Min, F

90. Crystal Dangerfield, Dal, G

91. Theresa Plaisance, LV, F

92. Elizabeth Williams, Wsh,C

93. Lindsay Allen, Min, G

94. Sami Whitcomb, NY, G

95. Destanni Henderson, Ind, G

96. Tiffany Mitchell, Ind, G

97. Ruthy Hebard, Chi, F

98. Julie Allemand, Chi, G

99. Lexie Brown, LA, G

100. Kiah Stokes, LV, C