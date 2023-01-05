2023 ETR Golf Content Schedule

One of our goals is to keep our content organized, actionable, and fluff-free. With that in mind, we’re excited to reveal what is in our 2023 Golf Product. If you haven’t subscribed yet, CLICK HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: This product is in Beta. The below is not a final list of content — we will continue to build on the product.



PLEASE NOTE 2: The base projections, ceiling projections, and odds to make cut will not be released until WEDNESDAY morning before each Thursday tournament.

PLEASE NOTE 3: If you are looking for a DFS optimizer, we have two options for ETR subscribers. Both of these products will sync automatically with ETR content (projections, ownership, etc). Use the following links for full details about each product: THESOLVER (Optimizer + Bankroll Tracker) & Fantasy Labs (Optimizer)



TUESDAY

* 9pm ET: Course Characteristic Preview by Tom Peabody — We begin our examination of the slate by looking at what kind of players project to do well at the upcoming course. One week, driving distance could be the most important attribute. The next week it could be short irons.

* 9pm ET: Large-field GPP Strategy by Jeremy King — Large-field golf DFS tournaments are a game of leverage and ownership. Jeremy King looks into what the field will do this week and how we should respond.

WEDNESDAY

* 10am ET: Projections — We release our projection table for both DraftKings and FanDuel. It includes base projection, ceiling projection (90th percentile outcome), salary-based value, volatility and odds to make cut. These projections come from the data and simulations of Rufus Peabody of Unabated, one of the best golf bettors in the world. For more on Rufus, check out this podcast with Adam Levitan as well as his bio here.

* 10am ET: Ownership Projections — DFS Golf tournaments are driven by game theory. The best way to find leverage is through accurate ownership projections on every golfer.

* Noon ET: DFS Top Plays — Our golf team puts their heads together and emerges with the best salary-adjusted plays on the slate. This does not factor in projected ownership. It covers both FanDuel and DraftKings.

* Noon ET: Establish The Green with Adam Levitan, Peter Jennings, Cody Main and rotating guests including Rufus Peabody — A Weekly show discussing the upcoming tournament. Adam, Peter, and some of the sharpest Minds in DFS (and golf) talk through good chalk, bad chalk, undervalued plays, cash vs. tournament plays, and more.

MONDAY

* Noon ET: Cody Main DFS Lineup Review — Cody looks back at the previous week from a data-driven perspective. Where did the field make mistakes? Which lineups were +EV, regardless of results? What did the winners do and what can we take away? Here is an example from Valero.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY/FRIDAY/SATURDAY

* 10pm ET: Showdown Slate Projections and Ownership Projections — The one-day slates on DraftKings can provide a big edge as the field reacts too sharply to the previous day.

24/7

* Discord Access — Subscribers are granted access to the Golf Channel in the ETR Discord. This is a place where like-minded golf fans/gamblers can discuss the slate.

* Injury Report — Injury information can be very difficult to come by in golf. We will keep a running list of players with known issues, and they will also be designated in our projections.