2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Food Studios Coming to Disney World

Disney has updated their website to show the different Food Studios coming to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The food at this event is a colorful fare that paints an exquisite picture of gastronomical perfection that can only be found at EPCOT.

The Artist’s Table (American Adventure)

Treat your senses to artistically elevated comfort foods—like meatloaf, dumplings, hummingbird cake, and more. Pair your dish with beer or a glass of wine.

The Craftsman’s Courtyard (Near Disney Traders)

Enjoy carefully crafted classics, like beef Wellington and roasted mussels—as well as a flavorful beer or cocktail.

Deco Delights (Near Port of Entry)

Satisfy your sweet tooth with sleek desserts inspired by Art Deco, from the gilded glamor of the Roaring 20’s to the bright pastels of Miami Beach.

The Deconstructed Dish (Near Port of Entry)

Rediscover your favorite dishes fragmented and presented in a playful way—like a BLT, French onion soup, and key lime pie.

El Artista Hambriento (Mexico)

A Fiesta of flavor awaits! Delight in classic Mexican fare—from savory carne asada to creamy Coconut flan.

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic – NEW!

Sweeten your day with colorful treats, like fruit pizza, rainbow cake, and the Pop’t Art—a sugar cookie with a fun twist. You’ll also find a variety of Beers and hard ciders.

Goshiki (Japan)

Celebrate the Japanese culinary arts with delectable dishes featuring “the 5 colors” of Japanese cuisine. Highlights include sushi donuts, daifuku mochi, and sake.

Gourmet Landscapes (Canada)

Savor stunning dishes artfully composed with the finest ingredients that have been farmed and foraged from the land. Enjoy wild mushroom risotto, beet tartare, and more.

L’Art de la Cuisine Francaise (France)

Discover Delicious French treats and baked goods, from savory to sweet—including a black winter truffle croissant and warm Brie in a bread bowl. Pair your dish with a French wine or frozen martini.

L’Arte di Mangiare (Italy)

Indulge in Baroque cuisine, prepared with rich color and dramatic flavor. This food studio serves up fried mozzarella, ravioli, and more.

Moderne (Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet®)

Embark is a culinary journey with avant-garde menu items, including compressed watermelon, soft-shell crab, and more.

The Painted Panda (China)

Enjoy decorative cuisine inspired by Magnificent Chinese art, like General Tso’s chicken shumai or the char siu pork bun. Plus, sip Bubble tea, Chinese-inspired cocktails, and other refreshing beverages.

Pastoral Palate (Germany)

Help yourself to hearty dishes inspired by the rustic settings where Bavarian Folk Art was painted. Indulge in wild boar cassoulet, a red wine-braised beef short rib, and more.

Pop Eats (Near Port of Entry)

Delight in mouthwatering Masterpieces inspired by the most captivating Pop Art of the 20th century. Highlights include tomato soup with grilled cheese, as well as the colorful almond Frangipane cake.

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Take your taste buds on a Moroccan Adventure as you enjoy delectable dishes like grilled kebabs, almond phyllo pockets, and more. Pair your dish with hard cider or the Chai tea mint mimosa.

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina (Between Morocco & France)

Feast is Authentic Colombian cuisine inspired by the Disney animated film Encanto—like spicy ajiaco soup or a house-made empanada with chorizo.

Additional Locations

Delight your appetite with mouthwatering morsels, nibbles, and noshes from these year-round food stops—each offering special menu items in addition to the regular menu.

Refreshment Port (near Canada) : Serving poutine, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie, and refreshing Beverages

Serving poutine, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie, and refreshing Beverages Refreshment Outpost : Serving plant-based bratwurst, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie, and assorted Beers

: Serving plant-based bratwurst, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie, and assorted Beers Funnel Cake: Serving a specialty funnel cake

Serving a specialty funnel cake Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company (all 4 in-park locations): Serving a unique art-inspired beverage at each location

I love the food booths at this festival because not only does the culinary team make the food look like art, it tastes delicious. The Booth that I always fall in love with each year is the deconstructed booth, but I’m hoping to have a change of heart. I want to explore more of the festival food options when it starts in January and see what becomes my new favorite if that’s possible. Which of these booths is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!