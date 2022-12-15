2023 EPCOT Festival of Arts Food Booth Lineup







Walt Disney World has released the Food Studio lineup for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, our favorite event of the year in the park! This post covers all of the new & returning booths (including one themed Figment!), plus a preview of some savory snacks and decadent desserts, and more.

The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World runs from January 13 through February 20, 2023. The Food Studios are all located throughout the World Showcase Pavilions and beyond, pretty similar to the Holiday Kitchens and Global Marketplaces before them.

For the most part, the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will recycle the booths used by the Christmas-time event, with a smaller slate than the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, the Park’s Flagship culinary event. These 16 Food Studios showcase the best in culinary art, blending colorful ingredients, unique cooking techniques, and imaginative presentations to create edible masterpieces…

In addition to the Food Studios, the popular ‘Disney on Broadway’ Concert Series is also returning for 2023, with three shows each evening headlined by Broadway stars performing beloved songs from more than 25 years of award-winning stage productions.

Disney on Broadway Dining Packages are also available, but we typically do NOT recommend these (except for maybe the extended finale on February 20, 2023). We’ve seen Disney on Broadway concerts countless times and never once had an issue getting seats. I guess if you absolutely need a prime view, it’s not a bad option–but it strikes us as a waste of money. To each their own, though.

On that note, it’s worth emphasizing that you don’t need to spend any extra money to enjoy the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts, and that the culinary arts are only one small component of the event. Unlike the Food & Wine Festival, buying food is not essential to enjoying the Festival of the Arts. Sure, food is great and snacking around World Showcase is fun.

However, there’s so much substance to this event beyond food that, unlike the overpriced food dishes, is totally free! You can watch artists create art right in front of you, set up booths and galleries, participate in the creation of art, and so much more. Festival of the Arts is great in spite of the food, not because of it. If you’re interested in knowing what not to miss in terms of non-food offerings, read our Guide to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Also returning is the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine. Set out on a tasty Trek around the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts and purchase 7 vibrant dishes—and be rewarded with one Technicolor treat to enjoy at the end of your journey.

Use your Festival Passport as your guide to look for specially noted menu items, then track your progress by collecting a stamp after each purchase. Once you’ve enjoyed at least 5 of the 7 dishes—and collected the corresponding stamps—bring your stamped Festival Passport to the Deco Delights food studio to receive a complimentary Artist Palette Cookie.

Anyway, here’s the food Booth lineup and a sneak peek at select menu items for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts…

The Artist’s Table (American Adventure) – Treat your senses to artistically elevated comfort foods—like meatloaf, dumplings, hummingbird cake and more. Pair your dish with beer or a glass of wine.

The Craftsman’s Courtyard (Near Disney Traders) – Enjoy carefully crafted classics, like beef Wellington and roasted mussels—as well as a flavorful beer or cocktail.

Deco Delights (Near Port of Entry) – Satisfy your sweet tooth with sleek desserts inspired by Art Deco, from the gilded glamor of the Roaring 20’s to the bright pastels of Miami Beach.

The Deconstructed Dish (Near Port of Entry) – Rediscover your favorite dishes fragmented and presented in a playful way—like a BLT, French onion soup and key lime pie.

El Artista Hambriento (Mexico) – A Fiesta of flavor awaits! Delight in classic Mexican fare—from savory carne asada to creamy Coconut flan.

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food and Little Sparks of Magic (NEW!) – Sweeten your day with colorful treats, like fruit pizza, rainbow cake and the Pop’t Art—a sugar cookie with a fun twist. You’ll also find a variety of Beers and hard ciders.

Goshiki (Japan) – Celebrate the Japanese culinary arts with delectable dishes featuring “the 5 colors” of Japanese cuisine. Highlights include sushi donuts, daifuku mochi and sake.

Gourmet Landscapes (Canada) – Savor stunning dishes artfully composed with the finest ingredients that have been farmed and foraged from the land. Enjoy wild mushroom risotto, beet tartare and more.

L’Art de la Cuisine Francaise (France) – Discover Delicious French treats and baked goods, from savory to sweet—including a black winter truffle croissant and warm Brie in a bread bowl. Pair your dish with a French wine or frozen martini.

L’Arte di Mangiare (Italy) – Indulge in Baroque cuisine, prepared with rich color and dramatic flavor. This food studio serves up fried mozzarella, ravioli and more.

Moderne (Near Test Track) – Embark is a culinary journey with avant-garde menu items, including compressed watermelon, soft-shell crab and more.

The Painted Panda (China) – Enjoy decorative cuisine inspired by Magnificent Chinese art, like General Tso’s chicken shumai or the char siu pork bun. Plus, sip Bubble tea, Chinese-inspired Cocktails and other refreshing beverages.

Pastoral Palate (Germany) – Help yourself to hearty dishes inspired by the rustic settings where Bavarian Folk Art was painted. Indulge in wild boar cassoulet, a red wine-braised beef short rib and more.

Pop Eats (Near Port of Entry) – Delight in mouthwatering Masterpieces inspired by the most captivating Pop Art of the 20th century. Highlights include tomato soup with grilled cheese, as well as the colorful almond Frangipane cake.

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco) – Take your taste buds on a Moroccan Adventure as you enjoy delectable dishes like grilled kebabs, almond phyllo pockets and more. Pair your dish with hard cider or the Chai tea mint mimosa.

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina (Between Morocco & France) – Feast is Authentic Colombian cuisine inspired by the Disney animated film Encanto—like spicy ajiaco soup or a house-made empanada with chorizo.

Additional Locations – Delight your appetite with mouthwatering morsels, nibbles and noshes from these year-round food stops—each offering special menu items in addition to the regular menu.

Refreshment Port (near Canada) : Serving poutine, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie and refreshing Beverages

Serving poutine, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie and refreshing Beverages Refreshment Outpost : Serving plant-based bratwurst, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie and assorted Beers

: Serving plant-based bratwurst, the Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie and assorted Beers Funnel Cake: Serving a specialty funnel cake

Serving a specialty funnel cake Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company (all in-park locations): Serving a unique art-inspired beverage at each location

