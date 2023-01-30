2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Dynasty Rookies (Fantasy Football)

While the 2023 Senior Bowl will garner a lot of attention next week, the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is another way for NFL Draft prospects to gain notoriety as they prepare for the next level.

Check out all of our 2023 NFL Draft Scouting Reports & Prospect Profiles >>

2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters & Players to Watch

Let’s take a look at some of the top players participating in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and their NFL Draft outlook.

2023 East Team Players to Watch

Check out the full East roster >>

AT Perry (WR – Wake Forest)

A productive two-year starter who plays with the attention to detail and craftiness teams look for and who has the size to win over the top and the ability to challenge defenses downfield by winning at the line with his release and stacking opposing defenders, but who will need to continue adding functional strength and show more nastiness in his game as a Blocker upon reaching the next level.

Projection: Round 3-4

2023 West Team Players to Watch

Check out the full West roster >>

Zay Flowers (WR – Boston College)

A savvy, productive slot receiver who combines the speed, quickness, acceleration, and attention to detail to produce at the next level, as long as teams feel comfortable with how a player with such a thin frame will hold up against the physicality of the pro game, whether in terms of releasing at the line of scrimmage, staying on track when running routes, or holding up after contact. Of the receivers in this year’s class, is one of the prospects furthest along in his development, which should allow him to make a relatively early impact.

Projection: Round 2-3

Luke Schoonmaker (TE – Michigan)

A solid inline tight end with the size, toughness, functional strength, and work rate teams look for in a “Y”, but who doesn’t have many explosive elements to his game and will probably continue to be limited to more of a safety valve role at the next level. Primary value will likely come as a blocker, where he has the physical tools, temperament, and technique to successfully execute a variety of different assignments.

Projection: Round 4-5