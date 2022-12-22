2023 Early Signing Period: Bo Mascoe signs with Rutgers Football

Bo Mascoe had pledged to Rutgers verbally on June 27th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Florida is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 124th in FL; 84th DB & 822nd nationally

High School Position: WR/DB (5’10”, 165 lbs.)

Projected college position: Strong-side Defensive End

High School: Osceola

Hometown: Kissimmee, FL

Most notable other offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Boston College

There is no substitute for experience. Rutgers Returns plenty in the secondary, specifically at the cornerback position. Max Melton has NFL potential while Robert Longerbeam took a huge step forward in 2022. Kessawn Abraham is also returning for a sixth year of eligibility. There is no immediate opening for Mascoe, but as a freshman, it is beneficial to be behind an experienced group. Mascoe will have the chance to hone his skills behind a talented group of leaders.

Mascoe was a two-way player in high school who also ran track. He brings great speed and instincts in the secondary. At his size, he is a Talented taller and is not afraid of contact. There are many possibilities for Mascoe over the course of his career at Rutgers.