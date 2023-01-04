2023 Cultural Arts Grant Winners Announced

Press Releases are posted on Independent.com flat a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin this January. For more information, go to sbac.ca.gov/grants.

Grant-funded initiatives include a Revived Milpas St. Cinco de Mayo festival, a youth-led Gang abatement ceramics program and a traveling Toyota van offering Classical music concerts and instruments to schools. The majority of applicants provide free arts services and programs that wouldn’t be possible without additional funding support.

“Our City grant support will help us to bring back our lost historical Cinco de Mayo tradition and energize the Milpas corridor,” said Jacqueline Inda, Founder of the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.



The Grants are administered by the County Office of Arts & Culture through a long-standing City-County partnership model that earns additional state funding for the region. The Office recently received regranting funding from the state and will announce new programs in early 2023.

Sarah York Rubin, Office of Arts & Culture Executive Director noted, “Local arts and culture organizations

put so much time and love into helping local communities to express themselves where they live. This is important and relevant work that the creative sector is uniquely able to perform, and the City of Santa Barbara and County of Santa Barbara recognize arts and culture investment as community investment.”

City of Santa Barbara Cultural Arts Grant Award Recipients

As part of its ongoing commitment to a vibrant, sustainable local cultural sector and arts access for all, the City of Santa Barbara invests nearly $300,000 each year into the community through its Arts and Culture Grants. Funding recommendations are determined by the City’s Arts Advisory Committee and Community Events & Festivals Committee. The three programs, Community Arts, Organizational Development, and Community Events & Festivals, support diverse nonprofit organizations to provide free arts access for underserved communities, offer arts programs and services for Residents and visitors, and create events and Festivals that enhance economic and community vitality .

Community Arts Grant Recipients:

A to Z Cooking School

Hillside House, Inc

Artist Jana Brody

Lum Zine

Mission Poetry Series

Santa Barbara Art Works

Performing and Visual Art Camp

SB Black Culture House

Trust for Historic Preservation

Santa Barbara Art Association Student Art Fund

Community Events and Festivals Grant Recipients:

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Elings Park Foundation

Healing Justice Santa Barbara

Kinetic Cake Experience

Lobero Theater Foundation

Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of SB

Pacific Pride Foundation

SB Culinary Experience

SB Museum of Art

SB Revels

SBCC Dance Collective

UCSB Arts & Lectures

Organizational Development Grant Recipients:

American Dance and Music

Flamenco Arts Festival

Center Stage Theater

Ensemble Theater Company

Everybody Dance Now!

Explore Ecology

NewGrit

SB Arts Collaborative

SB Gay Men’s Chorus

SB Museum of Natural History