2023: Commonwealth handball association tasks stakeholders on development





The Secretary General, Commonwealth Handball Association, (CHA), Saidu Jibril, has implored key stakeholders in Nigeria to align their policies with international best practices.

Jibril disclosed this in his new year message on Monday, January 16, 2023.

He noted that sports administrators at the elementary and high school level, corporate bodies as well as ex-internationals have the mandate to support government policies to fast track the development of sports at the grassroots level.

He said, “At a time when we have more youth Emerging from our different institutions of learning and those who have Diversified into artisanal ventures, handball can offer them veritable platforms to have profitable Careers in sports.

“State directors of sports and handball association Chairmen must wake up to the Realities on ground. they must be ready to support schools with genuine plans of handball development at age-grade levels. at the cha, we can only urge them to take the bold step. we know there is a paucity of funds, but if they do not implement these programs, how will the support come? opportunities only meet preparation.

“We cannot be doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result. Stakeholders in Nigeria must take their own destinies right into their own hands. We shouldn’t be left behind in the scheme of things,” he said.

Jibril therefore urged the leadership of the Handball Federation of Nigeria to roll out their plans for the year early enough for optimal results.