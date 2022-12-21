2023 Colorado high school football recruiting class, rankings

More than a dozen Colorado high school Seniors will sign to play college football at nationally prominent programs this week.

Colorado players are committed to such powers as Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, BYU and Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at the recruiting profiles of Colorado’s top seniors, as rated by On3 Sports.

Rankings are based on Colorado’s recruits, per On3 Sports Consensus rankings as of Dec. 20. (All rankings per On3 Sports Consensus unless otherwise noted.)

BLAKE PURCHASE

  • Position: Edge
  • high school: Cherry Creek
  • College commitment: Oregon
  • Star rating: 4
  • Notable: The 6-foot-2.5, 240-pound Purchase was named the 5A Player of the Year as he helped Cherry Creek win a four-peat of titles. He had 57 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

BRAYDEN DORMAN

  • Position: Quarterback
  • high school: Vista Ridge
  • College commitment: Arizona
  • Star rating: 4
  • Notable: The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Dorman was named 4A first-team All-State. He completed 71% of his passes for 3,783 yards (315 per game), 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

JOSHUA BATES

  • Position: Offensive line
  • high school: Durango
  • College commitment: Oklahoma
  • Star rating: 4
  • Notable: The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Bates was named 3A first-team All-State.

