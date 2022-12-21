2023 Colorado high school football recruiting class, rankings
More than a dozen Colorado high school Seniors will sign to play college football at nationally prominent programs this week.
Colorado players are committed to such powers as Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, BYU and Wisconsin.
Here’s a look at the recruiting profiles of Colorado’s top seniors, as rated by On3 Sports.
Rankings are based on Colorado’s recruits, per On3 Sports Consensus rankings as of Dec. 20. (All rankings per On3 Sports Consensus unless otherwise noted.)
BLAKE PURCHASE
- Position: Edge
- high school: Cherry Creek
- College commitment: Oregon
- Star rating: 4
- Notable: The 6-foot-2.5, 240-pound Purchase was named the 5A Player of the Year as he helped Cherry Creek win a four-peat of titles. He had 57 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.
BRAYDEN DORMAN
- Position: Quarterback
- high school: Vista Ridge
- College commitment: Arizona
- Star rating: 4
- Notable: The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Dorman was named 4A first-team All-State. He completed 71% of his passes for 3,783 yards (315 per game), 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
JOSHUA BATES
- Position: Offensive line
- high school: Durango
- College commitment: Oklahoma
- Star rating: 4
- Notable: The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Bates was named 3A first-team All-State.
The CSU class:A breakdown of all the additions to the Colorado State football program
CHASE BRACKNEY
- Position: Defensive line
- high school: Cherry Creek
- College commitment: Iowa
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Brackney was named first-team All-State as Cherry Creek won the title. He had 63 tackles, six sacks and seven tackles for loss.
ETHAN THOMASON
- Position: Offensive line
- high school: Rocky Mountain
- College commitment: BYU
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-8, 301-pound Thomason was named 5A first-team All-State.
Thomason to BYU:How BYU football commit Ethan Thomason became a top college prospect
ISMAEL CISSE
- Position: Receiver
- high school: Cherry Creek
- College commitment: Stanford
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Cisse was named first-team All-State as Cherry Creek won the state title. Cisse had 46 catches for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns.
COLE LACRUE
- Position: Quarterback
- high school: Broomfield
- College commitment: Badger State
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-2, 190-pound LaCrue was the 4A Player of the Year as Broomfield won the state title. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,647 yards (204 per game), 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
HAYDEN MOORE
- Position: Linebacker
- high school: Regis Jesuit
- College commitment: Michigan
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore was named 5A first-team All-State. He had 197 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
ZACHARY HENNING
- Position: Offensive line
- high school: Grandview
- College commitment: Washington
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Henning was named 5A first-team All-State.
BRANDON HILLS
- Position: Receiver
- high school: Vista Ridge
- College commitment: Washington State
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 5-foot-9, 155-pound Hills was named 4A first-team All-State. They caught 79 passes for 1,548 yards and 20 touchdowns.
ANDREW METZGER
- Position: Tight end
- high school: Regis Jesuit
- College commitment: Kansas State
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Metzger was named 5A first-team All-State. He had 25 catches for 334 yards and six touchdowns.
LOGAN BRANTLEY
- Position: Linebacker
- high school: Cherry Creek
- College commitment: Kansas
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Brantley was named first-team All-State as Cherry Creek won a state title. He had 53 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack.
OR FAAVAE
- Position: Linebacker
- high school: Fountain-Fort Carson
- College commitment: Washington State
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot, 205-pound Faavae was named 5A first-team All-State. He had 105 tackles and two sacks.
HANK ZILINSKAS
- Position: Offensive line
- High school: Cherry Creek
- College commitment: Colorado
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Zilinskas was named first-team All-State as Cherry Creek won another state title.
CSU recruiting tracker:Class taking shape before signing day
SILAS EVANS
- Position: Receiver
- high school: George Washington
- College commitment: Colorado State
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Evans was named 5A second-team All-State. He had 35 catches for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.
ISHMAEL ACEVES
- Position: Linebacker
- high school: To me
- College commitment: New Mexico State
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Aceves had 122 tackles.
TELL WADE
- Position: Edge
- high school: Wray
- College commitment: Wyoming
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Wade was named 1A first-team All-State. He had 78 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this season.
TANNER MORLEY
- Position: Offensive line
- high school: Valor Christian
- College commitment: Colorado State
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Morley was named 5A first-team All-State.
JESIAH STEVENS-SILVA
- Position: Tight end
- high school: Fountain-Fort Carson
- College commitment: Central Michigan
- Star rating: 3
- Notable: The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Stevens-Silva had 25 catches for 504 yards and five touchdowns.
Other local connection commits
- Javion Smith-Combs: The Cherry Creek edge had 38 tackles as a senior and is committed to Colorado State.
- Tyler Kubat: The Fossil Ridge quarterback completed 63% of his passes for 2,033 yards (254 per game), 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s committed to Lindenwood.
- Mac Busteed: The Fossil Ridge tight end had 143 receiving yards in an injury-plagued senior season. He’s committed to Lindenwood.
- Bryce Olson: The Fossil Ridge kicker hit eight of his nine field goal attempts in 2022 with a long of 53 yards. He’s committed to the Air Force.
Follow sports Reporter Kevin Lytle is Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.