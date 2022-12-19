2023 college football Recruit predictions for signing day

College football’s early signing period is fast approaching, and there are 28 uncommitted ESPN 300 recruits that have yet to announce their college choice.

Not every prospect will announce a decision when the signing period begins on Wednesday, but there are some big names ready to make their commitment. A handful of five-stars will be announcing, including teammates Jaquavious Russaw and James Smith, as well as some important cornerbacks in Damari Brown and Jyaire Hill.

And while 272 of the top 300 prospects are committed, that doesn’t mean we won’t see some of them flip to another school. Signing day always brings drama with flips and commitment switches, and this year won’t be any different.

We predict where five recruits ranked in the ESPN 300 will make their college choices and also identify three highly ranked prospects who could flip their commitments to a new school.

HT: 6-3 | WT: 230 | ESPN 300 rank: 7

Background: Russaw is a five-star linebacker out of Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. He’s the No. 1 outside linebacker in the class and has a top list of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Alabama State. He and his teammate, James Smith, have said they will be a package deal, and both have the same list of top schools.

Russaw recently visited Alabama, and it seems as though the Crimson Tide are out in front. Auburn has made a push, although it is possible their recent coaching hire of Hugh Freeze could have set the Tigers back.

Prediction: Alabama

HT: 6-3 | WT: 300 | ESPN 300 rank: 11

Background: Because Smith and Russaw say they are a package deal, much of what applies above also applies to Smith. Smith is the No. 11 prospect overall and the No. 2 defensive tackles in the class.

Alabama has consistently developed defensive linemen and churned out NFL prospects. That could be appealing along with the fact that the Crimson Tide are an in-state school.

Prediction: Alabama

HT: 6-4 | WT: 285 | ESPN 300 rank: 31

Background: Wilson is the No. 3 defensive end in the class out of Venice High School (Florida). He has had nearly every major program after him, and at one point had narrowed his focus to Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. It seems Georgia and Ohio State are the two schools mentioned the most with him as of now, though.

Between those two schools, Wilson visited both Ohio State and Georgia in November and has been to both campuses multiple times. This one could be close, but it might be Georgia that edges out the Buckeyes when they announce their decision on Wednesday. The Dawgs are consistently recruiting at a high level and as of late have been producing top NFL draft picks along the defensive line.

Prediction: Georgia

HT: 6-2 | WT: 185 | ESPN 300 rank: 112

Background: Brown is the No. 11 corner in the country out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. He has taken visits to each of the schools on his top list (Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and Miami), and has visited all but Clemson since November.

His recruitment has been close to the best, but it seems Alabama and Miami have been going back and forth for his commitment. This could go to either school, but the Hurricanes have picked up six ESPN 300 commitments since Nov. 29, and Brown’s father played for Miami, so it certainly is possible he also follows the path to Coral Gables.

Prediction: Miami

HT: 6-2 | WT: 170 | ESPN 300 rank: 239

Background: Hill is a tall cornerback out of Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois, ranked the No. 3 prospects in the state. He has seen interest from schools across the country, including Washington, Florida State, Illinois, Michigan, Florida and Auburn, among a handful of others.

Michigan has been looking for another cornerback in this class alongside three-star Cameron Calhoun out of Cincinnati. The Wolverines have been after Hill as of late and very well could be his choice on Wednesday.

Prediction: Michigan

Flip watch

These three five-star recruits have been off the board for months … but will they stick with their commitments? Like we saw last year when Travis Hunter flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, we pick three players who could make headlines on signing day.

HT: 6-3 | WT: 200 | ESPN 300 rank: 3

Currently committed to: Oregon

Moore is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 3 quarterback overalls. He has been committed to Oregon since July, but Oregon lost Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham when he took the head coaching job at Arizona State. Although he’s committed, Moore has received interest from Michigan State and recently took a visit to UCLA.

The Bruins are pushing hard to get the five-star to flip, and there has been no definitive statement from Moore on what he plans to do. This could be one to watch with whether he stays committed to Oregon or if Moore decides to flip to UCLA.

HT: 6-6 | WT: 315 | ESPN 300 rank: 10

Currently committed to: Iowa

Proctor is from Iowa and is the No. 2 Offensive tackle in the class. He initially committed to Iowa over Alabama in June, however he has continued to receive interest from other programs, recently visiting Oregon.

Alabama has been persistent, and they visited the Crimson Tide as well. He has not Flipped yet, but it’s difficult to count out Nick Saban on signing day when he tries to get a five-star prospect. Proctor also recently received an offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado, but given how late it is in the process, it might be difficult for the Buffaloes to get him.

HT: 6-0 | WT: 195 | ESPN 300 rank: 14

Currently committed to: Notre Dame

Bowen, the top recruit in Notre Dame’s class, is a five-star safety from Denton, Texas. He’s the No. 2 safety in the class and has been committed to the Irish since January.

Despite the long commitment, he had Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Oregon after him late in the process. Oklahoma is the program that is mentioned the most with Bowen and could flip him from Notre Dame, but the Irish coaching staff hasn’t given up.