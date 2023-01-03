2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game odds, line: TCU vs. Georgia model picks, predictions

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs hope to repeat as national Champions when they take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, Jan. 9, in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Georgia (14-0), which defeated Alabama in the title game last year, kept its chances alive by rallying past Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. The Horned Frogs (13-1) upset second-ranked Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl to earn a shot at their first national championship since 1938.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 7:30 pm ET. The Bulldogs are 13-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 62. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the CFP final predictions and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has Dialed in on TCU vs. Georgia and just Revealed its coveted Picks and CFP National Championship game 2023 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model’s picks. Now, here are the college football odds and Trends for TCU vs. Georgia:

TCU vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -13

TCU vs. Georgia over/under: 62 points

TCU vs. Georgia money line: Bulldogs -550, Horned Frogs +400

UGA: The Bulldogs are 24-8 against the spread in their last 32 games following an ATS loss

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 overall contests

TCU vs. Georgia picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs are looking to complete their first undefeated season since 1980, when they went 12-0 and won their second national title. Georgia trailed Ohio State 38-24 after three quarters on Saturday before Stetson Bennett rallied the team to 18 fourth-quarter points. The senior threw a pair of touchdown passes during the comeback, including a 10-yarder to Adonai Mitchell with 46 seconds remaining.

Bennett completed 23-of-34 pass attempts in the triumph for a career-high 398 yards and three TDs while also running for a score. He has amassed a personal-best 3,823 passing yards this season and made nine touchdown tosses with just one interception over his last three contests. Senior running back Kenny McIntosh, who has rushed for 779 yards and 10 TDs this season, hauled in one of Bennett’s scoring passes against the Buckeyes while racking up 126 scrimmage yards. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs also could have entered the Showdown with a perfect record as their lone loss this season came in overtime against Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. TCU, which is the first team from that conference to play for the national championship since Texas in 2009, racked up 263 yards on the ground in its triumph over Michigan on Saturday. Senior running back Emari Demercado posted the first 100-yard performance of his career, gaining 150 on 17 carries, and also ran for a score.

Senior quarterback Max Duggan accounted for four of the team’s five Offensive touchdowns, throwing for two and running for a pair. Duggan has set career highs this season with 3,546 passing yards and 32 TD tosses, which tied him for 10th in the country. Junior wideout Quentin Johnston has recorded back-to-back 100-yard efforts after making six catches for 163 yards and a score in the Fiesta Bowl. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. Georgia Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model’s pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP title game? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Georgia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 the last six-plus years, and find out.