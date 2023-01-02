2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue Football Dominated by LSU in 63-7 Loss

ORLANDO — Without its top Offensive players, Purdue football couldn’t keep up with LSU’s tempo and execution in a 63-7 thrashing on Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier engineered seven touchdown drives for the Tigers, who amassed 594 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Malik Nabers hauled in nine passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while also completing two passes for 50 yards and another score through the air.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button