2023 Chili Open Golf Classic will fund Project-Self-Sufficiency Feb. 4

NEWTON — The annual mid-winter Chili Open golf tournament will become a fundraiser for Project Self-Sufficiency after nearly 20 years as an event for United Way of Northern New Jersey.

The Chili Open Golf Classic will be played Feb. 4, 2023, is a makeshift course at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Frankford Township. Volunteers create four, nine-hole courses at the Fairgrounds and Golfers will play two par-three courses then go indoors for lunch featuring a variety of fare donated by area restaurants, including a selection of chili. There is also entertainment by a live band, a putting contest, beverages, Raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

First played in 2003, only the Pandemic in 2021 prevented the Chili Open from being played despite weather conditions which have ranged from over a foot of snow with Fairways created by plows, to ice and sleet, such as this past winter when a rain Storm turned 3-4 inches of snow to 3-4 inches of ice as temperatures dropped. There have also been unseasonably warm temperatures with golfers dressed in short-sleeved shirts.

Details, including early registration dates and sponsorship opportunities, will be announced shortly.

The transfer was part of a restructuring at United Way, which in the past has given fund-raising and other programs over to other not-for-profit agencies.

United Way of Northern New Jersey CEO Kiran Handa Gaudioso said some of those transfers include projects such as NJ 211, Dress for Success and Scholar Athlete.

“We are confident Project Self-Sufficiency will be a good caretaker of this event, and we wish them great success,” Gaudioso said. The United Way will provide planning assistance to Project Self-Sufficiency over the next several months to assure the event’s transition is smooth.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue and grow this popular wintertime event to raise funds to help our Neighbors in need,” said Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. All profits from the 2123 Chili Open will be directed to Project Give Shelter, a new Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County Residents who need emergency temporary Shelter or stable housing.

“Success in becoming self-sufficient is built on a stable foundation of secure and safe housing,” Berry-Toon explained. “It’s difficult to find a job, hold a job, get an education, or receive training when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep at night, or you must constantly relocate.”

Project Self-Sufficiency has comprehensive wraparound programs and staff to coordinate with other community providers to assure families and children are not left without shelter. Berry-Toon said the Pandemic and increases in cost of living have put stress on many individuals and families who now face losing their homes.

Funds from the Chili Open will be dedicated to Project Give Shelter, which provides emergency shelter, security deposits, rent and utility payments as necessary and appropriate in Sussex County, Berry-Toon explained.

For the Chili Open, Project Self-Sufficiency plans to continue the partnership with county Rotary Clubs that are Instrumental in organizing and serving breakfast and lunch, Staffing a cash bar and providing Souvenir photos of the golfers, among other event assistance.

“The Chili Open has been driven successfully every year by a strong Corps of dedicated volunteers who understand the importance of raising needed funds and have fun doing it,” said Bruce Tomlinson, Project Self-Sufficiency Development Director, a longtime Chili Open Volunteer who was on the United Way Board of Directors for the first Chili Open.

“We are very hopeful that those loyal volunteers will continue to ensure the success of the Chili Open and we welcome more to join in,” he said.