2023 Chili Open Golf Classic will fund Project-Self-Sufficiency Feb. 4

NEWTON — The annual mid-winter Chili Open golf tournament will become a fundraiser for Project Self-Sufficiency after nearly 20 years as an event for United Way of Northern New Jersey.

The Chili Open Golf Classic will be played Feb. 4, 2023, is a makeshift course at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Frankford Township. Volunteers create four, nine-hole courses at the Fairgrounds and Golfers will play two par-three courses then go indoors for lunch featuring a variety of fare donated by area restaurants, including a selection of chili. There is also entertainment by a live band, a putting contest, beverages, Raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

First played in 2003, only the Pandemic in 2021 prevented the Chili Open from being played despite weather conditions which have ranged from over a foot of snow with Fairways created by plows, to ice and sleet, such as this past winter when a rain Storm turned 3-4 inches of snow to 3-4 inches of ice as temperatures dropped. There have also been unseasonably warm temperatures with golfers dressed in short-sleeved shirts.

Details, including early registration dates and sponsorship opportunities, will be announced shortly.

The transfer was part of a restructuring at United Way, which in the past has given fund-raising and other programs over to other not-for-profit agencies.

United Way of Northern New Jersey CEO Kiran Handa Gaudioso said some of those transfers include projects such as NJ 211, Dress for Success and Scholar Athlete.

