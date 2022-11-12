2023 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 11

Week 11 of the 2022 college football season is here.

Our annual draft prospects series Returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our eleventh group of prospects includes one of the top FCS prospects, an explosive running back, a versatile safety and one of the top nose tackles in the class.

South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

Kraft has the potential to be the top FCS prospect in the entire 2023 NFL draft class. In 2021, Kraft recorded 65 receptions for 780 yards and six touchdowns. This year, Kraft has appeared in just four games due to an ankle injury, but he has recorded 13 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Listed at 6-5 and 255 pounds, he has impressive agility and wiggle for his size.

Tight end would probably be a luxury pick for Kansas City, as it’s unlikely that Travis Kelce has any plans to retire anytime soon. They’ve also got quite a bit of depth with Jody Fortson and Noah Gray expected to return next season. Still, if the team has a chance to grab and develop a player like Kraft, it’d be a hard choice to pass up.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

An explosive running back with easy speed, Spears has the makings of a sleeper talent in the 2023 NFL draft. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Spears has 136 carries for 750 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. He also has 17 catches for 209 receiving yards and one touchdown. In 54 pass-blocking snaps this season, he’s allowed just four total pressures, including one sack per PFF.

Spears has the potential to rise up the draft boards in the pre-draft process, as he has good vision, acceleration and elusiveness. I don’t expect Kansas City to spend premium draft capital on a running back, but this is certainly a player that could help them at a position that has been a problem as of late.

Alabama S Brian Branch

Branch has been one of the best Defenders in the secondary for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. Listed at 6-foot and 193 pounds, he has the versatility to play two-high, play in the box or even align as a nickel corner. He’s Fearless and a sure tackler, boasting the third-most tackles on the Alabama defense so far this season with only one missed tackle on the year.

With Juan Thornhill and Deon Bush scheduled to hit free agency, the Chiefs will likely turn to the draft to fill at least one vacancy at the position. Branch’s versatility makes him an interesting choice, given that he can also play nickel and special teams, including as a punt returner.

Texas DT Keondre Coburn

Coburn was going to declare early for the draft last season, but the coaching staff at Texas convinced him to stay. It feels like the 6-foot-2 and 340-pound nose guard made the right choice as he’s really developed as a pass-rusher in 2022. He has already trounced his career-high in sacks with three on the season and his 25 pressures rank fifth among draft-eligible interior defensive linemen according to PFF.

The interior defensive line could look very different for the Chiefs in 2023. Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders and Taylor Stallworth are scheduled to become free agents. Chris Jones has a massive salary cap hit and will need to be extended if he’s to remain on the team. There’s also the issue of Tershawn Wharton tearing his ACL earlier this season. A player like Coburn will almost certainly be on Kansas City’s radar.

