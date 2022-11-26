2023 CB Cameron Calhoun commits

Winning takes care of a lot, no matter how much NIL is currently playing a factor. Especially when one of those wins is a blowout on Ohio State’s home turf.

The Wolverines eviscerated the Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday, and as a result, a four-star from the Buckeye state decided that he’s going to play football up north. Hailing from Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods, Cameron Calhoun is a four-star cornerback according to Rivals, rated the No. 38 corner and seventh-best player in the state of Ohio. He had offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Purdue, but he pledged to Michigan football just hours after the big win over Ohio State.

BREAKING: 2023 CB Cameron Calhoun has Committed to Michigan! The 6’2 175 CB from Cincinnati, OH chose the Wolverines over Kentucky. They joined Michigan’s Top 25 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings 〽️https://t.co/tZUJiHEeWC pic.twitter.com/dGj2Fnliwy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 26, 2022

Given that Michigan football is making its second-consecutive Big Ten Championship game, there’s a solid chance that some other players who weren’t on fans’ radars — such as Calhoun — will pledge to the class in the coming weeks.

Calhoun is the second commitment in as many days for the maize and blue in the 2023 recruiting cycle.