2023 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship All-Session Tickets on Sale

RICHMOND, Va. – All-session tickets are now on sale for the 2023 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Primis, to be held March 8-12 at SECU Arena in Towson, Md. All-session ticket books, which provide one ticket for each of the five days of the tournament, can be purchased here.

The starting price for all-session ticket books is $50 for general admission seating, while reserved seating is available at $60, and VIP Courtside seating can be purchased for $80.

The Tribe’s quest for its first CAA crown continues this weekend, when the Green and Gold travel to Towson to take on the Tigers at 7 pm on Friday before returning home to Kaplan Arena for a Sunday afternoon tilt against Towson. Tickets are available at TribeAthletics.com/Tickets.

To stay up-to-date with all things #CAAHoops, follow along throughout the season on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Tribe fans can make sure they’re in the social media loop by checking out W&M on Twitter (@WMTribeWBB), Facebook (WMTribeWBB), and Instagram (WMTribeWBB).

2023 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Primis

SECU Arena – Towson, Md. – Hosted by Towson University

First Round – Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: #12 seed vs. #13 seed – 2 pm (FloHoops)

Second Round – Thursday, March 9

Game 2: #8 seed vs. #9 seed – 12 pm (FloHoops)

Game 3: #5 seed vs. Game 1 Winner – 2:30 pm (FloHoops)

Game 4: #7 seed vs. #10 seed – 5 pm (FloHoops)

Game 5: #6 seed vs. #11 seed – 7:30 pm (FloHoops)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 10

Game 6: #1 seed vs. Game 2 Winner – 12 pm (FloHoops)

Game 7: #4 seed vs. Game 3 Winner – 2:30 pm (FloHoops)

Game 8: #2 seed vs. Game 4 Winner – 5 pm (FloHoops)

Game 9: #3 seed vs. Game 5 Winner – 7:30 pm (FloHoops)

Semifinals – Saturday, March 11

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 2 pm (FloHoops)

Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner – 4:30 pm (FloHoops)

Championship – Sunday, March 12

Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner – 2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)