2023 Bulldog basketball signee Lerenzo Fort enjoying an impressive season

After filling up the stat sheet at Copiah-Lincoln Community College last season, 2023 Mississippi State signee Lerenzo Fort wanted a new challenge and transferred to Howard (Texas) College.

The 247Sports three-star guard has continued his impressive shooting and scoring output while facing tougher competition this season. Fort signed with the Bulldogs last November and is rated as the nation’s No. 1 juco prospect by 247Sports.

“It’s going pretty good,” said the 6-foot-4 and 195-pound Fort. “We’ve had some good wins and we have some big games coming up against ranked teams. It is exciting and I know every night we are going to be in a highly-competitive game and that we have to compete. That is what I like to do and there’s been exciting moments every night on the court.”

And Fort has provided a lot of those moments. Entering this week’s action, Fort is averaging a team-best 23.2 points a game, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is shooting 46.6% from 3 point range and is also shooting 87.7% from the foul line.

But this season, said Fort, he has focused on things outside of his scoring ability.

“I am trying to focus on rebounding, mainly Offensive rebounding, and that is my target moving forward,” added Fort. “I want to keep my teammates involved, too, and just win. That is something I’ve been able to help my team do more this year.

“It’s really about the small things. Everyone knows I can put the ball in the hoop. But it is the small things that will improve my game and take my game to the next level.”

Fort is expected to enroll at Mississippi State in May. He has discussed his future in Starkville with head coach Chris Jans and his staff.

“The coaches are telling me what to focus on,” said Fort, who played his prep career in Mississippi. “We talk about my future and they want to make sure I am ready for that level. They want me to stay attentive at that level and we’ve had good conversations. I’ve been keeping up with them this year and I am ready to get there.”

Of course, Mississippi State is in need of that scoring ability and that has been a consistent issue for the Bulldogs in Jans’ initial season at the helm.

“They have stressed that,” noted Fort. “That is the part of my game that is different. I consider myself a high-level scorer and I know I can come in right away and help us on the Offensive end.”

Yet he has mentioned above, he also has to be a well-rounded player to succeed in the talent-filled SEC. And playing for Jans means Fort will also have to earn his minutes on the defensive side of things.

“I know I have to pick it up on the defensive end for Coach Jans and that is what he’s about,” Fort said. “He has such a great defensive team and that is where the focus is. So I have to bring more of that to the team next season, as well.”