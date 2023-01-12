2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic: Morehouse College, Virginia Union University to play in Canton

Matchup slated for Sunday, Sept. 3; tickets are on sale now

CANTON, OHIO – Morehouse College will take on Virginia Union University in the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic presented by AEP Ohio on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Matchup was announced this morning by James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams, co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, at the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr. Commission’s 30th annual Mayors’ Breakfast. Dr. King was a 1948 Graduate of Morehouse.

“Now in its fourth year, the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic quickly is growing into a premier showcase for the Excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Northeast Ohio is thrilled to host the administration and staff, students and alumni of these two great institutions,” said Adrian Allison, Chief Relationship Officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Virginia Union Tigers will be looking to duplicate their 2022 season success, which included finishing 9-1 led by returning All-American running back Jada Byers. Morehouse expects to improve on its 2022 campaign and avenge its close loss in the Inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in 2019.

Fans can purchase tickets to see the game and the Halftime band show featuring the Morehouse House of Funk and the VUU Ambassadors of Sound at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Tickets, starting at $25, are available here.

Other events during the Classic Weekend — Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 — will have something fun for all ages and will be announced later.

Get more information about the Classic and the Black College Football Hall of Fame here.

Again this year, Visit Canton will provide generous support of the event.

