2023 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY

ROSEMONT, Ill. (Jan. 13, 2023) – All-session tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by TIAA will go on sale to the general public at noon (ET) next Tuesday, Jan. 17. The United Center in Chicago will play host to the tournament March 8-12, marking the 11th time in the tournament’s 26-year history that it will be played in Chicago. The United Center is home to the six-time NBA Champion Chicago Bulls.

Lower-level tickets for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament may be purchased through the 14 Big Ten university ticket offices and schools should be contacted directly for on-campus sale dates. General public tickets will be available at the United Center box office or online at UnitedCenter.com/2023BigTenTickets.

General public tickets for the tournament will be available for all sessions. All-session tickets for the 100 and 200 level are available only through the Big Ten university ticket offices for $480. All-session tickets in the 300 level range from $400 for seats on the sideline to $350 for seats in the Corners and on the baseline.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament continues to feature a discounted student ticket program. For the 2023 event, students of Big Ten Universities may purchase tickets for $25, good for only the session or sessions featuring their school. All students must have a valid student ID for entry. Student section seating is available in balcony sections and orders are limited to one ticket per student. Details on the discounted student ticket program have been sent to the university ticket offices for distribution directly to students.

Tickets will also be available through TicketSmarter: The Official Secondary Ticket Resale Marketplace of the Big Ten Conference.

Suites and premium seating are available for purchase at the United Center. For information on all-inclusive premium offerings, please call 312-455-4545 or go online to UnitedCenter.com/RentalSuites. Fans looking to elevate their experience with VIP Ticket Packages or large group Hospitality should contact REVELxp by calling 317-207-5360 or emailing [email protected]

In addition, fans are encouraged to visit the official Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament web site (bigten.org/MBBT) and follow Big Ten Men’s Basketball on Twitter (@B1GMBBall) throughout the 2022-23 season for more information.

Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class Universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching, and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten Conference has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.