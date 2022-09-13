2023 big could decide soon, transfers to NJ power

Syracuse basketball 2023 recruiting target William Patterson could announce his commitment choice in the coming weeks, according to a media report.

The 7-foot power forward/center, a Brooklyn, NY, native, received a Scholarship offer from the Orange coaching staff in late August, around the time that he attended the team’s annual Elite Camp.

According to recruiting services, his offer sheet includes Rutgers, Oklahoma State and TCU. A recent article from Brian Reichert of nychoops.rivals.com notes that Patterson has also landed offers from UCF and Bryant.

Following his offer from the ‘Cuse, Patterson said he’s high on Syracuse basketball, and Reichert echoed that sentiment in his story, adding that the fast-rising big man could make a college decision in the next few weeks.

Syracuse basketball is firmly in the mix for 2023 big man William Patterson.

As a junior, Patterson played for the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md., which is a member of the loaded 10-team National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.

However, per Reichert, Patterson will spend his senior year at The Patrick School in Hillside, NJ, which is often one of the best high-school groups in the state of New Jersey.

Another prospect on The Patrick School roster is 2024 four-star wing James Moore. The 6-foot-9 Moore also attended the Orange’s recent Elite Camp, and media reports indicate that Syracuse basketball coaches are showing interest in this top-50 national prospect.

In early September, long-time ‘Cuse recruiting target Joseph Estrella, a 2023 four-star big man, picked Tennessee. Orange coaches, looking to pick up a power forward/center in this cycle, as such recently offered both Patterson and 2023 four-star big man Drew Fielder.

The 6-foot-9 Fielder, a rapidly rising power forward/center, recently jumped into the top 100 according to the new 2023 rankings from The Circuit. He is a senior at the Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif.

Fielder has a ton of suitors, so it may turn out that Patterson is a more realistic option for Syracuse basketball. Reichert, in his piece, wrote that Patterson “has tremendous respect for the Syracuse program, trusts the talented coaching staff and loves how they work with their players.”

We’ll of course continue to closely follow the recruiting processes of Patterson and Fielder, along with any other 2023 big men whom ‘Cuse coaches may end up pursuing.