2023 Beach Volleyball Schedule Unveiled

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team announced its 2023 schedule with a full slate of more than 30 regular-season matches. The BeachBows home schedule includes nine regular-season dates for its most since 2018. UH will also host the 2023 Big West Championships at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki.

“We have a great mix of talent, experience and desire in the program right now,” head Coach Evan Silberstein said. “Collectively, we’re focused on making this a memorable and successful season culminating in re-claiming the Big West Championship and making an eventful run at the NCAAs in Gulf Shores. We’re playing to win and are excited for the opportunity to compete in a multitude of home events in front of our great fans.”

Beauty Queens: UH will host three tournaments at world-famous Queen’s Beach. The Rainbow Wahine open the season with the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Feb. 23-25, with a field highlighted by nationally-ranked Stanford and UCLA. Two weeks later, UH Battles for the Queen’s Cup, March 10-12, against five squads from the Pac-12 and the Big 12. The BeachBows will close their home schedule April 21-22 by hosting the Big West Championships at Queen’s for the first time in five years.

Our House: UH will play six matches on campus at the Clarence TCChing Complex where they have won better than 72 percent of its matches over seven seasons. The BeachBows will take on Nebraska and Texas on March 14, before facing Arizona and Georgia State in a series of matches, April 14-15.

Bring It On: The BeachBows will face 10 teams that finished in the Top 20 rankings and five that finished in the Top 10, highlighted by No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 UCLA. UH will face the Bruins both at home and on the road.

Fresh Faces: Hawai’i will face three schools for the first time ever: Georgia State, Stephen F. Austin, and Texas. Georgia State finished in the top six of last year’s NCAA Championships and will play the BeachBows three times this year — first at the East Meets West Challenge in Manhattan Beach in late March, before a pair of meetings in Manoa two weeks later during UH’s final regular-season weekend of competition. Indoor volleyball blueblood Texas announced its first season of beach volleyball this past August and will make its debut in Honolulu for the Queen’s Cup. Stephen F. Austin, Entering his fourth year of beach volleyball, is part of the season-opening Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic.

Familiar Foes: The 19 other teams on UH’s schedule have playing history with the squad. Outside of Big West Rival Long Beach State (28 meetings) UH has played no other team more than UCLA (18). The Bruins, who came to Honolulu for exhibition action in the fall, open the season in the Duke Kahanamoku Classic, before hosting the Rainbow Wahine in Westwood for the second straight year on March 29.

Staying Close To Home: For the second straight year, UH will remain West for its entire regular-season slate, playing exclusively in Honolulu (Queen’s Beach and Ching Complex) and four different sites in California (Laguna Beach, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, and Manhattan Beach) .

The Battle For the Big West: UH will face its Big West foes numerous times in 2023, beginning with the Best of the West tourney in Laguna Beach featuring Cal Poly and Long Beach State in early March. Several weeks later, all seven league teams will converge to San Luis Obispo for the annual Big West Challenge, a round-robin event and a Prelude to the post-season tournament. The Big West Championships will take place, April 21-22, in Hawai’i. It will be the first time UH hosts the event since 2018, which also marked the last time the ‘Bows won the tournament. After previously winning three consecutive conference titles, UH has finished runner-up to Cal Poly the last three times.



Sweet Home Alabama: The BeachBows have made five of the six all-time NCAA Tournaments, including last year when the field expanded to 16 teams. UH will look to make it back to Gulf Shores, Ala., again when the three-day tournament runs May 5-7.



#HawaiiBVB