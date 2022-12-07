2023 ASU football transfer Portal list: Punter Eddie Czaplicki enters

The Arizona State football program will undoubtedly see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head Coach Kenny Dillingham.

The latest is the Sun Devils’ only player who made the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2022: Punter Eddie Czaplicki.

“First off, I want to thank Arizona State University, Coach Slocum, and Coach Edwards for the opportunity and their help in my growth as a student athlete,” Czaplicki wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “With that being said, I have officially entered the transfer portal. Excited to get to work!”

On Monday, the team took several transfer Portal hits with starting Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson opting to look for a new home with a year of Eligibility remaining.

A day later, he committed to the Michigan Wolverines, who will be coming off a College Football Playoff berth and perhaps more in 2023.

“I’ve made friends and built relationships that I will have the rest of my life,” Henderson said in a Twitter post about his decision to leave ASU on Monday.

“I’d also like to thank Coach Herm Edwards for giving me the opportunity. It was an honor to be a Sun Devil and a captain. With that being said, I will be Entering the transfer Portal with one year of Eligibility left.”

Henderson started his career at left tackle in 2019, starting nine games there as a true freshman before shifting inside since.

Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, defensive end Joe Moore III and kicker Jace Feely also entered the Portal on Monday.

Moore III was one of the defense’s starting defensive ends and posted 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022.

Norman-Lott transfers after recording 14 tackles, two sacks and two passes defended this past season.

Arizona State football players in the transfer Portal 2023

P Eddie Czaplicki

DE Joe Moore III

OG LaDarius Henderson –> Michigan

K Jace Feely

DT Omarr Norman-Lott

RB Daniyel Ngata

DL Anthony Cooper

QB Paul Tyson

CB Keon Markham

S Kejuan Markham

