2023 Arts to Zion TOUR – Kicks Off This Week – The Independent

2023 Arts to Zion TOUR – Kicks Off This Week

The Arts to Zion TOUR is back and better than ever with a more expansive approach to Exploring the arts in Southern Utah. The five-day event runs from January 12-16th, 2023, in various locations throughout Washington County and from Ivins to Springdale. This year it will run in conjunction with the St George Heritage Day activities throughout St George, UT.

The event will kick off on Thursday, January 12th, with a private screening of the new locally filmed documentary called “A Matter of Faith” at the Electric Theater, which is about the St George Tabernacle, a Catholic priest, and a Mormon choir director , set in May of 1879. That year, the Unthinkable happened, a Catholic High Mass was sung by a Mormon choir in the St George Tabernacle, and the entire community across what would become Washington County UT was there! For the rest of the TOUR weekend, this film will be shown publicly at the Pioneer Courthouse.

Like in previous years, you still have the opportunity to visit local galleries and the more intimate private studios. In addition, live music will be offered as part of our “ala cARTe” gallery stroll featuring nibbles and discounts to some of Downtown St Georges finest restaurants on Friday evening, Jan 13th, 2023. 6 PM – 9 PM.

Seven participating art venues in downtown St George will come to life from 6-9 PM and you’ll have the chance to see live music and meet featured artists at each location.

This is an excellent opportunity to explore the vibrant art scene in St George and discover new talent. The galleries will showcase various styles and mediums, from traditional oil paintings to modern sculpture.

In between gallery visits, enjoy some delicious nibbles. The participating galleries will have a variety of bites available to try.

Don’t miss out on this exciting evening of art, music, and food. Mark your Calendars for January 13th and come out to a la cARTe, Notes, Nibbles & Art!

Redcliff Gallery | 220 N 200 E St

MUSIC BY: Mark Boggs Pioneer Courthouse | 97 E St George Blvd

MUSIC BY: Matt Wilkes & Lucy Lunt MoFACo | 55 N Main St9

MUSIC BY: Aiden Barrick Wide Angle Photography | 51 N Main St

MUSIC BY: Chris Zollinger Arts to Zion / Gallery 35 | 35 N Main St

MUSIC BY: (ART Provides) ART Provides | 35 N Main St, Upstairs

MUSIC BY: Projekt Listen Arrowhead Gallery | 68 E Tabernacle St

MUSIC BY: Shawn Owens Project

As always, the home studios will be open as noted on the Google Map you can find at www.ArtstoZion.org. Only select home studios will be open for the tour on Sunday, January 15th and tickets are required for private studio tours. They are designated on the printed rack cards and our online Google map for the TOUR. Featured homes include Jerry Anderson, Steven Anzardo, Kirsten Beitler, Pamala Bird, Joyce Casey, Jim Hewlett, Lisa Huber, Ron Larson, April Marion, Deena Millecam, Jerome Quenneville, Marilyn Rose, Mel Scott, and Gail Winegar.

Included on the tour are the private studios of artists in addition to commercial artists at their places of work. The cost of the private studios this year is $10 per person to visit all private studios. Watch www.ArtstoZion.org for ticket sales starting the first week of December 2022.

“We are thrilled to highlight so many talented artists that live in southern Utah”, said Scott Messel, Arts to Zion Board chairman. “The beauty of our red rock landscape continues to inspire artists and as this area continues to grow, so does our artist family.”

Designed to provide a more complete arts experience, the ala cARTe activity within the TOUR adds a significant amount of music to the event. Line-up to be announced, but in the meantime, visit ArtsToZion.org or check out the event printed maps, located at the Pioneer Courthouse, Gallery 35 and other Venues as soon as they are finalized on January 6th, 2023.