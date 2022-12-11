2023 arts festival to feature more international artists

Next year’s edition of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts is scheduled to open in Taipei in February, featuring more international productions than the previous two years, as the nation’s borders have been reopened, event organizer National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) said.

Nine out of 19 shows at next year’s festival, which is set to open on Feb. 18, would include artists from Australia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, South Korea and the US, the theater said.

The shows would include a two-hour version of A 24-Decade History of Popular Music by US theater artist Taylor Mac, presenting a subjective history of the US through pop songs that were prominent in the country.

Photo courtesy of the National Theater and Concert Hall via CNA

The show, which features striking costumes and dazzling visuals, had originally been selected for this year’s festival, but was canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Looking at social issues, The Hamartia Trilogy begins with South Korean artist Jaha Koo’s personal experiences, before moving on to explore cultural clashes in South Korea and reflecting on issues of globalization.

Koo last visited Taiwan in 2018 to present Cuckoo, the second part of the Trilogy that also includes Lolling and Rolling and The History of Korean Western Theatre, NTCH said.

This year and last year, only one foreign group came to Taiwan for each festival.

NTCH general and artistic director Liu Yi-ruu (劉怡汝) said that issues such as the spread of fake news, rising gender awareness and conflicts had become the main focus of the artists whose works had been selected for next year’s festival.

Rather than using an implicit way to weave these issues into their works, the artists have chosen a more “straightforward” and “daring” approach to discuss what has happened in the world, Liu said.

Such a change is “collective,” and it can be seen among artists at home and abroad over the past three years, Liu said.

“At the NTCH, we of course felt obliged to respond to this change,” Liu said, adding that the theater should pay attention to what is happening in the world.

The arts festival is dedicated to bringing inspirational works to people of all ages and from all walks of life, Liu said.

The theater would be collaborating with Cloud Gate Dance Theater and its retired founder and choreographer Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) to put on Legacy at next year’s festival, Liu said.

Legacy, which premiered in 1978, showcases how people in Taiwan have overcome various struggles and tried to move towards a better future, Liu said.

This collaboration would not only be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre, but would also provide an opportunity for a young audience to see the show for the first time, Liu added.

A total of 129 performances are scheduled to be shown at next year’s festival, which runs from Feb. 18 through May 14.