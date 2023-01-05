2023 Artist’s Table Booth Menu at EPCOT Festival of the Arts %

Get the full 2023 American Adventure Booth menu at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, plus prices, photos, reviews, and our snack-or-skip recommendations.

Walt Disney World has announced the full list of 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts food booths and menus. For a quick list of all the food and drinks you’ll find at the Artist’s Table Booth in the American Adventure Pavilion, keep scrolling.

2023 Artist’s Table Booth Menu at Festival of the Arts

The Artist’s Table Booth menu at the American Adventure Pavilion in 2023 presents American fare with an elevated, artistic take. The America Booth is a perennial favorite (and located near a lot of festival goings-on), so prepare for long lines. Nothing a tasty beer can’t solve!

This year, you’ll find a selection of fresh new dishes to try at The Artist’s Table booth. It’s your chance to try something that just might become a future festival favorite! While America may not be known best for its contributions to art, the America booth’s staples (think hearty meat and potatoes) seek to change that perception.

2023 American Adventure Booth Food

Three-Meat Meatloaf with "Peas and Carrots" (NEW for 2023!): Green pea pudding, carrot ketchup, shaved carrot salad, and snap peas

Duck and Dumplings (NEW for 2023!): Smoked duck breast, ricotta dumplings, Petite vegetables, and duck jus

Hummingbird Cake (NEW for 2023!): Banana cake with pineapple, coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting with banana sorbet

2023 American Adventure Booth Drinks

Sipping Chocolate Flight: White, milk, and dark chocolate (nonalcoholic)

Boulevard Brewing Co. Tank 7 Farmhouse Sale (NEW for 2023!)

Parish Brewing Co. South Coast Session Amber Ale (NEW for 2023!)

Brewery Ommegang Three Philosophers Belgian Quad (NEW for 2023!)

Lange Estate Winery Pinot Noir

Symphony in Chocolate Flight: Mozart Chocolate Liqueurs paired with sipping chocolates

Mozart Chocolate Liqueurs paired with sipping chocolates Beer Flight

Where to Find the 2023 Artist’s Table Booth at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

The Artist’s Table is easy to spot when you’re there at the American Adventure Pavilionbut you’ll have a long walk to get there if Entering from the bridge into World Showcase from the front of the park.

America Booth Photos and Reviews

Press photos are one thing—honest reviews and on-site photos are better! As the festival progresses, we’ll add photos of what we were served at the food Studios and our candid thoughts on this year’s selections. Make sure you check back for more reviews, food photos, and menu details for the 2023 Festival of the Arts America booth.

