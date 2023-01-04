2023 Arizona Storytellers shows will be at Tempe Center of the Arts

On-stage Arizona Storytellers shows are returning for 2023, inspiring community connections through a series of nights featuring true stories told by people who live and work in Arizona.

Editors and Reporters from The Arizona Republic will curate four shows this year, coaching at least 20 people from the community to develop entertaining, compelling stories that reflect on the themes of Neighbors, Vacations & Adventures, Food & Family and, of course, Holidays.

The year kicks off with a “Love & Heartbreak”-themed show on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Just like last year, the home for the 2023 Arizona Storytellers shows will be the Tempe Center for the Arts.

A difference this year is that tickets will be sold through the Tempe Center for the Arts box office at tempecenterforthearts.com.

Arizona Republic-sponsored evenings of live Storytelling began in 2011 in Phoenix and spread to Yuma, Flagstaff, Tucson and cities Nationwide including Des Moines, Austin and Nashville. Around the country, the Storytellers Project has helped more than 6,000 people tell brief, personal stories on stages in front of more than 60,000 people.

The shows went virtual during the COVID-19 lockdown, but Arizona shows returned in person at the Tempe Center for the Arts in 2022. Each show was a near sellout as fans and those new to Storytelling flooded back to in-person events.

