2023 Announced as the Year of Women’s Golf in NJ

General Business

It is Jan 24, 2023

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and The PGA of America (PGA) have announced that 2023 will be the Year of Women’s Golf in New Jersey, with four prestigious golf tournaments descending on the Garden State, highlighted by a Major Championship. The 2023 lineup of tournaments that will take place over a six-week span across Northern and Southern NJ include:

Cognizant Founders Cup: May 10-14 at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton

Event that celebrates and honors the 13 Founders of the LPGA Tour

Mizuho Americas Open: May 30 – June 4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City

24 female junior Golfers to compete in an AJGA Invitational alongside the 120-player LPGA Tour field

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: June 7-11 at Seaview in Galloway Township

A Jersey Shore/South Jersey tradition

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: June 21-25 at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield

One of five Major Championships in the Women’s game

As one of a few states to host multiple Women’s professional golf events in a calendar year, New Jersey will establish a significant Women’s golf footprint in 2023 that will showcase the best players in the world, while highlighting the importance of business leadership, mentorship and the empowerment of women and young girls through a host of unique marketing programs that coincide with the respective tournaments.

On the heels of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, in 2023 golf fans and corporate Hospitality partners/sponsors will get an up-close look at the game’s best professional women Golfers who will compete for record Purses that continue to positively impact the sport . Additionally, through philanthropic initiatives, special events and on-site activations, the combined efforts of these events will further elevate opportunities in the sport so the next generation can dream big.

“We are thrilled that NJ will be the Epicenter of Women’s golf in 2023, allowing the LPGA, PGA of America and our sponsors to use our collective platform to inspire young girls and women throughout NJ and the surrounding Tri-state region,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner. “The combination of these four truly first-rate and Meaningful events played at some of the best golf courses in the world in a major market provides a rare and exciting opportunity to not only elevate Women’s golf but also elevate the conversation around Women’s leadership and empowerment more broadly.”

“The PGA of America is especially proud to be a part of this important moment for Women’s golf when we return to iconic Baltusrol Golf Club, the host of so many historical events, including the 2005 and 2016 PGA Championships, and showcase the world’s best women Golfers in a Major Championship setting for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said Seth Waugh, CEO, PGA of America. “NJ loves professional golf, and we are excited to be part of such a powerful lineup of Women’s professional events across the Garden State in 2023.”

Waugh adds, “Not only will 2023 be engaging for fans and sponsors alike but hosting a Major Championship and three LPGA Tour events across the state during a six-week span presents a significant economic impact for NJ, especially in the communities surrounding the tournament Venues .”

In advance of the four events coming to New Jersey in 2023, Women’s professional golf has experienced significant growth on a global scale and with readily growing purses. In 2023, the LPGA Tour’s 33 tournaments will offer a record-high $101.4 million in prize money to Athletes representing more than 35 countries. In 2022, Purses increased at nine existing events, including the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship’s $7 million purse, with $2 million awarded to the champion. In June 2022, the purse at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship doubled from $4.5 to $9 million. The figure represented a 300% surge since 2014 ($2.25M), while the winner’s share on Sunday doubled to $1.35 million.

Adds Samaan, “This is a great time for Women’s professional golf, but we will not stop here. The LPGA and its partners and sponsors are fully committed to exponential growth in both events and purses, allowing the Talent of our great players to be showcased to the world.”

For more important on the 2023 lineup of Women’s professional golf events in New Jersey, visit: Cognizant Founders Cup at www.thefounderslpga.com, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at www.kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com, Mizuho Americas Open at www.mizuhoamericasopen.com, and ShopRite LPGA Classic at www.shopritelpgaclassic.com.

To access more business news, visit NJB News Now.

Related Articles: