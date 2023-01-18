2023 American Express Fantasy golf picks, lineups, advice, rankings: Top golf expert says fade Jon Rahm

The PGA Tour goes from oceanside to the desert this week, with The American Express 2023 set to tee off Thursday in La Quinta, Calif. The Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West is the official host, but the tournament is spread over three courses. The one-time Bob Hope Desert Classic is known for its low scores and long rounds. The pro-am format typically keeps some top golfers away, but there are plenty of big names in The American Express 2023 field this year. The field features five of the world’s top 10 golfers, including scorching-hot Jon Rahm, reigning Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and former FedEx Cup Winner Patrick Cantlay.

The latest 2023 American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 13-2 favorite, and he is the highest-priced golfer at DraftKings at $10,800. Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-1) and Tony Finau (15-1) are next in line at Caesars, and all are priced at more than $10,000 by DraftKings. Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1) and Tom Kim (20-1) are among the other notable contenders in The American Express 2023 field. Who should you back with your Fantasy golf picks? Before setting your Fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 American Express picks, you need to see the Fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine Fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based Writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players’ games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his Picks since last season. And last week, bargain pick Matt Kuchar ($7,900) posted a top-10 finish and two more Picks were in the top 15. Fading Hideki Matsuyama was also the right move, as the Defending champ Barely cracked the top 50.

Last season, he nailed the Tour Championship, saying Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scheffler. “He has a lot of ground to make up,” Holliman said, “but he is the most well-rounded player in this field, so if anyone can do it, he can.” The Northern Irishman was actually down by 10 through two holes Sunday but stormed back to claim the title.

Holliman also was behind Will Zalatoris (28-1) at the St. Jude and was on the money at the Wyndham Championship, with Tom Kim (35-1) among his selections. “It’s a matter of when (not if) he gets his first on the PGA Tour,” Holliman said of Kim. It turned out to be at Sedgefield, where the 20-year-old won by five strokes. Anyone who has followed Holliman’s predictions is way up on their golf picks.

In a stunning move, Holliman is fading Rahm, despite his sizzling performances on tour and overseas. He has won three times in his past five outings worldwide, so he is clearly playing with confidence. But he also is playing far above his usual level around and on the greens. He is fourth in strokes gained around the green in his first two tour events but was 143rd last season. Holliman says the 28-year-old has a streaky putter and thinks the slower greens for the pro-am portion could trip him up. “There are better ways to spend your valuable cap money,” he told SportsLine.

On the other hand, the expert is strongly Backing Cantlay, saying he has the skill and personality to succeed in the pro-am format. “Long rounds can test high-strung golfers,” the expert says, “but Cantlay won’t be fazed.” The 2021 FedEx Cup Champion tied for second at the Shriners and went 66-68 on the weekend at the Sentry (T-16). He also has finished in the top 10 three straight times in La Quinta, with a total of 58 under par. He was the runner-up in 2021. Cantlay leads the tour in greens in regulation and is fifth in strokes gained putting so far this season. You can see who else is back this week at SportsLine.

For the The American Express 2023, Holliman is Backing a Massive sleeper for Fantasy rosters who is priced at $7,000 at DraftKings and has triple-digit odds to win at Caesars. This golfer is on a roll lately, finishing in the top 15 in three straight tournaments. See who it is, along with the rest of Holliman’s picks, at SportsLine.

