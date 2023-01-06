2023 Aggregate NBA Mock Draft: The top shooting guards

These were the highest-ranked shooting guards in our latest Aggregate Mock Draft:

Ausar Thompson

(Elite: Wing, Overtime, 6-6)

Previous overall rank: 4 (-1)

Best overall rank: 3 (CBS Sports)

Worst overall rank: 11

After ranking ahead of his brother, Amen, in the first installment of the aggregate mock draft, Ausar Thompson has fallen behind towards the end of 2022.

Despite taking a minor step back in this aggregate mock draft, Ausar has given some Talent evaluators around the league optimism over his improved shooting from beyond the arc, which is up to 33.3 percent on 3.7 attempts per game.

Keyonte George

(Baylor: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)

Previous overall rank: 13 (+6)

Best overall rank: 4 (For The Win)

Worst overall rank: 15

Keyonte George had 20 points and two steals against Virginia and 18 points, six rebounds, and two steals against Gonzaga, with several NBA Talent evaluators watching over the past month.

According to multiple NBA Talent evaluators at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas, George is currently projected as a Top 10 pick.

While his field goal percentage (.390) and three-point percentage (.326) leave more to be desired, George’s free throw percentage (.824) gives Talent evaluators optimism his overall efficiency will improve over time.

Anthony Black

(Arkansas: Guard, Freshman, 6-7)

Previous overall rank: 9 (-2)

Best overall rank: 4 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: 30

Arkansas freshman Anthony Black has intriguing size for his position at 6-foot-7 and a physique Reminiscent of former three-time NBA Champion Shaun Livingston.

Black’s all-around game has intrigued NBA Talent evaluators with his efficiency shooting from the field (.515) and beyond the arc (.394) and defense (1.8 steals). As a lead guard, Black will need to curtail his turnover rate (2.8).

Dariq Whitehead

(Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous overall rank: 5 (-8)

Best overall rank: 6 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in one mock draft)

Duke’s Dariq Whitehead saw his stock take a hit after needing surgery on his fractured right foot. However, his NBA-ready size at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Reminiscent of Lance Stephenson, intrigues NBA Scouts and executives and helped him retain his projected Lottery pick draft range.

“He can have some big scoring games, and he can also really impact the game with his versatility,” Duke Coach Jon Scheyer said of Whitehead. “I don’t think he’s shown yet, and I think you’ll see soon what type of defender he can be too. With his size and athleticism, he can guard multiple positions.”

Terquavion Smith

(NC State: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Previous overall rank: 14 (-1)

Best overall rank: 14 (Bleacher Report, SB Nation)

Worst overall rank: 28

NC State’s Terquavion Smith remains a borderline Lottery prospect in the second edition of the aggregate mock draft.

After returning for his sophomore season, Smith has improved as a playmaker, increasing his assist distribution from 2.1 to 5.4 assists per game.

Smith recently signed with agent Todd Ramasar of Life Sports Agency for NIL representation.

Grady Dick

(Kansas: Wing, Freshman, 6-7)

Previous overall rank: 18 (+1)

Best overall rank: 11 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in one mock draft)

Grady Dick Ranks second in Offensive rating (126.9) and three-pointers made (34) in the Big 12 Conference.

At 6-foot-8, he has good size for the swingman position and can move without the ball to get open. His ability to create off the dribble is an area he’ll look to improve over the rest of the season.

He drew comparisons athletically to Donte DiVincenzo and Christian Braun from one NBA Scout who spoke with HoopsHype.

“He’s a better athlete than given credit for with good size,” the NBA Scout said.

Ryan Rupert

(New Zealand Breakers: Wing, International, 6-6)

Previous overall rank: 26 (+8)

Best overall rank: 14 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst overall rank: NR (not ranked)

(Not included in two mock drafts)

Ryan Rupert cracked the Top 20 Picks thanks to his freakish 7-foot-3 wingspan, on-ball defense, and ability to knock down Threes as a spot-up shooter along the wings.

Jett Howard

(Michigan: Guard, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous overall rank: 94 (+71)

Best overall rank: 14 (ESPN)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in three mock drafts)

Michigan freshman Jett Howard tied for the largest overall leap on the aggregate mock draft board, vaulting 71 spots.

The 6-foot-8 guard has been a sniper beyond the arc, boasting the third-highest three-point percentage (.403) in the Big Ten. He’s also shown an ability to slash to the rim and penetrate off the dribble.

Sidy Cissoko

(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

Previous overall rank: 24 (-)

Best overall rank: 22 (ESPN)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in three mock drafts)

Sidy Cissokothe French U18 National Team star, has good size for a swingman and quick feet to be a good on-ball defender.

With Ignite, Cissoko has shown flashes as a playmaker at times. As the season progresses, he’ll look to improve the consistency of his jumper.

Nikola Djurisic

(Mega Basket: Wing, International, 6-8)

Previous overall rank: 38 (+9)

Best overall rank: 19 (The Athletic)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

Nikola Djurisic has risen to the late first round after showing he can create for his teammates and guard on the perimeter. He’s struggled shooting from beyond the arc so far this season.

Jordan Hawkins

(UConn: Wing, Sophomore, 6-5)

Previous overall rank: 31 (-4)

Best overall rank: 26 (The Athletic, Basketball News)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

Terrence Shannon

(Illinois: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Previous overall rank: 42 (+5)

Best overall rank: 20 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in five mock drafts)

Colby Jones

(Xavier: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Previous overall rank: 46 (+8)

Best overall rank: 27 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

JJ Starling

(Notre Dame: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)

Previous overall rank: 45 (+5)

Best overall rank: 22 (Yahoo)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

Ricky Council

(Arkansas: Guard, Junior, 6-6)

Previous rank: 87 (+46)

Best rank: 19 (NBADraft.net)

Worst rank: Not ranked (not included in six mock drafts)

Caleb Love

(North Carolina: Guard, Junior, 6-3)

Previous overall rank: 28 (-20)

Best overall rank: 34 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

Emma Bates

(Eastern Michigan: Wing, Sophomore, 6-9)

Previous overall rank: 30 (-19)

Best overall rank: 29 (Yahoo)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in three mock drafts)

Matthew Murrell

(Ole Miss: Guard, Junior, 6-4)

Previous overall rank: 74 (+16)

Best overall rank: 40 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in five mock drafts)

Adam Flagler

(Baylor: Guard, Senior, 6-3)

Previous overall rank: 72 (+12)

Best overall rank: 32 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in six mock drafts)

