2023 Aggregate NBA Mock Draft: The top point guards

These were the highest-ranked point guards in our latest Aggregate Mock Draft:

Scott Henderson

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-2)

Previous overall rank: 2 (-)

Best overall rank: 2 (ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, NBADraft.net, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo, Basketball News, For The Win)

Worst overall rank: 2

Scott Henderson has drawn comparisons to Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrookand John Wallaccording to several NBA executives and scouts who spoke with HoopsHype.

Henderson was the unanimous No. 2 overall picks in all 10 mock drafts polled. In any other draft class without a generational talent like Wembanyama, Henderson would be the top prospect.

At the G League Showcase in Las Vegas, those around the G League Ignite program raved about Henderson’s basketball IQ, internal drive, charisma, and leadership qualities. Despite being out due to injury, Henderson was the most vocal player on Ignite’s bench, cheering his teammates on and barking out instructions on both sides of the ball from the sideline.

Amen Thompson

(Elite: Wing, Overtime, 6-6)

Previous overall rank: 6 (+3)

Best overall rank: 3 (ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, SB Nation, Basketball News, For The Win)

Worst overall rank: 8

Amen Thompson was the third overall pick in six of the 10 mock drafts polled.

The third spot in the draft has been a rotation predominantly with the Thompson Twins (Amen and Ausar) and Nick Smith of Arkansas thus far. Alabama’s Brandon Miller is another name who’s entered the conversation for the third pick thanks to a blistering start to the Collegiate season.

“Amen Thompson is going Top 5 for sure,” according to one NBA Scout who spoke with HoopsHype. “Amen is more of a point guard than his brother, Ausar, with elite athleticism, but he needs to work on his jump shot at this point in his development.”

Nick Smith

(Arkansas: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous overall rank: 3 (-1)

Best overall rank: 3 (Sports Illustrated, NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: 7

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. showed why NBA Talent evaluators rated him so highly in the draft by averaging 19.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 3.0 assists per game during a three-game stretch from Dec. 3-10.

During that span, Smith Jr. showed an ability to create for himself and get into the lane and finish around the rim, knock down several catch-and-shoot Threes beyond the arc, and find his frontcourt teammates for various alley-oops.

However, he’ll be out indefinitely due to right knee management, the school announced.

Cason Wallace

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)

Previous overall rank: 11 (+3)

Best overall rank: 6 (CBS Sports)

Worst overall rank: 18

Cason Wallace has moved into the Top 10 Picks thanks to playing both sides of the ball efficiently for the Wildcats thus far.

Wallace is one of the top Defenders in the country, averaging 2.5 steals per game, and has proven to be a knockdown three-point shooter at a 50 percent clip. The floor general ranks third in assists per game (4.4) in the SEC.

Tyrese Proctor

(Duke: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Previous overall rank: NR (not ranked)

Best overall rank: 13 (The Athletic)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in three mock drafts)

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor has begun to play better over his last six games, averaging 11 points on 44.9 percent shooting, which included his best game against Purdue with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Proctor’s 96.2 defensive rating ranks 18th overall in the ACC.

Marcus Sasser

(Houston: Guard, Senior, 6-2)

Previous overall rank: 29 (+4)

Best overall rank: 24 (The Athletic)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in three mock drafts)

Houston’s senior guard Marcus Sasser leads the AAC in win shares (2.7), ranks fourth in defensive rating (81.3), and fifth in PER (23.7).

The 6-foot-2 combo guard intrigues NBA Talent evaluators with his self-creation, shot versatility, and touch.

Amari Bailey

(UCLA: Guard, Freshman, 6-4)

Previous overall rank: 15 (-19)

Best overall rank: 21 (SB Nation)

Worst overall rank: 44

Tyrese Hunter

(Texas: Guard, Sophomore, 6-0)

Previous overall rank: 86 (+39)

Best overall rank: 22 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in five mock drafts)

Jalen Hood-Schifino

(Indiana: Guard, Freshman, 6-6)

Previous overall rank: NR (not ranked)

Best overall rank: 16 (For The Win)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in six mock drafts)

Reece Beekman

(Virginia: Guard, Junior, 6-3)

Previous overall rank: NR (not ranked)

Best overall rank: 28 (ESPN)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in five mock drafts)

