2023 ACC Network Spring Football Coverage Plans
Football
- ACC spring football coverage throughout April on ACCN platforms
- ACCN to carry Virginia’s Spring Game on April 15 as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s Tragedy
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home for ACC football’s slate of spring games throughout April. ACCN will air Virginia’s Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at 2 pm ET, as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s Tragedy on Grounds.
ACCNX, the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry the remaining spring football games over three weekends beginning Saturday, April 8. All spring football games on ACCNX will re-air this spring on ACCN.
Additional spring football programming and details, including Pro Day events, will be announced in the coming weeks.
2023 ACC Football Schedule
The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Revealed at 7 pm ET, exclusively on the ACC Network. Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule along with key matchups and weeks.
2023 ACC Spring Football on ACCN Platforms
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Sat, April 8
|1 p.m
|NC State Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Fri, April 14
|TBD
|Miami Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Sat, April 15
|11 a.m
|Boston College Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 p.m
|Clemson Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 p.m
|Georgia Tech White & Gold Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 p.m
|Pitt Spring Game
|ACCNX
|2 p.m
|Virginia Spring Game
|ACCN
|2 p.m
|Wake Forest Spring Game
|ACCNX
|3 p.m
|North Carolina Spring Game
|ACCNX
|3 p.m
|Virginia Tech Spring Game
|ACCNX
|4 p.m
|Florida State Spring Showcase
|ACCNX
|Fri, April 21
|7 p.m
|Louisville Spring Game
|ACCNX
|7 p.m
|Syracuse Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Sat, April 22
|2 p.m
|Duke Blue & White Spring Game
|ACCNX
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 Sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.