2023 ACC Football Kickoff Dates Announced

TALLAHASSEE – For the first time in the history of the event, the Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct the annual ACC Football Kickoff with three full interview days, July 25-27, in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Westin Charlotte. ACC Network will provide live coverage each day.

Florida State will be highlighted on the second day, Wednesday, July 26, along with Duke, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Seminoles have been regarded among the early favorites in the ACC as they head into the 2023 season off a 10-win season and a No. 11 placing in the final AP poll. FSU boasts the nation’s fifth-longest active winning streak at six games and completed the 2022 season scoring at least 35 points in the final six games that included victories at Miami, at home against Florida and in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma.

Florida State opens the 2023 season in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando. After defeating LSU in last year’s Allstate Louisiana Kickoff held in New Orleans, the teams will again be showcased on Sunday night of Labor Day weekend. The complete 2023 schedule will be announced Monday at 7 pm on the ACC Network.

With the elimination of divisions beginning this fall, the breakdown of schools will be as follows:

Tuesday, July 25

Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

Syracuse

Wednesday, July 26

Duke

Florida State

Pitt

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Thursday, July 27

Boston College

Clemson

North Carolina

NC State

Wake Forest