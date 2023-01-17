2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

The DP World Tour’s 2022-23 season shifts into high gear with a pair of Rolex Series events in Dubai, starting this week with the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament, contested at the Yas Links Golf Club, is one of three consecutive events in the UAE.

The field of 128 players is headlined by a trio of past Champions in Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry.

The Skinny

Tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Dates: Jan. 19-22, 2023

European Tour Debut: 2006

European Tour Week: 5th (of 39)

TV Network: GOLF Channel

Course: Yas Links

Where: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Distance: 7425 yards, Par 72

Architect: Kyle Phillips, 2010

Field 128 players

Format: 36-hole cut, 72-hole stroke

Purse: $9,000,000

Win Share: $1,530,000

OWGR Points: 26

2022 Champions: Thomas Pieters

How to Follow the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

TELEVISION: Thu-Sun: 2-8 am ET (GOLF Channel)

CONTENT FEED: EuropeanTour.com

LINK: Website | Facebook | Instagram

History

Then called the Abu Dhabi Championship, the tournament was first contested in January 2006 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, which has hosted the event since its inception.

The creation of the tournament was part of the European Tour’s effort to expand into the Middle East and is part of a fivesome of Tour events played in the UAE, alongside the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (founded in 1989), the season-ending DP World Tour Championship (founded in 2009) and the new Ras al Khaimah Championship and the Hero Cup.

HSBC became the title Sponsor in 2011, with EGA added as the presenting Sponsor in 2018.

The Prize fund for each of the first five Editions was $2 million (USD), and grew to reach $3 million in 2018. In 2019 it became part of the Rolex Series, which identifies it as one of the European Tour’s premier events, offering an $8 million Prize fund. The 2023 edition will offer a $9 million purse.

With the support of title sponsor HSBC and the local organizer, Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority, it has historically had one of the strongest fields on the European Tour due to “appearance” money paid to top golfers.

Despite its limited history, the champion’s list is quite impressive, headlined by three-time winner Martin Kaymer (2008, 2010-11), two-time champ Tommy Fleetwood (2017-18), Rickie Fowler (2016), Shane Lowry (2019), Lee Westwood (2020), Tyrrell Hatton (2021) and Thomas Pieters (2022). Its runner-up list may be even more stout, with major winners such as Rory McIlroy (four times), Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson.

History: Recent Winners

2021: Thomas Pieters

2021: Tyrrell Hatton

2020: Lee Westwood

2019: Shane Lowry

2018: Tommy Fleetwood

2017: Tommy Fleetwood

2016: Rickie Fowler

History: Records

wins: 3 – Martin Kaymer (2008, 2011, 2012)

72-hole Score: 264 (-24) – Martin Kaymer (2008)

The Field: Overview

The field this week in Abu Dhabi is headlined by a marquee foursome of former Champions in Tyrrell Hatton (2021), Lee Westwood (2020), Shane Lowry (2019) and two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood (2017-2018).

They will be joined by a bevy of big names, including Alex Noren, Patrick Reed and Defending Champion Thomas Pieters.

Other marquee names included Min Woo Lee, Ian Poulter, Robert MacIntyre, Bernd Wiesberger, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Henrik Stenson and Eddie Pepperell.

Field & Odds

Top-5 Betting Favorites

Book Rank-Player (Odds)

1. Tommy Fleetwood (12-1)

1. Tyrrell Hatton (12-1)

3. Shane Lowry (14-1)

4. Alex Noren (20-1)

5. Min Woo Lee (25-1)

5. Patrick Reed (25-1)

5. Robert MacIntyre (25-1)

5. Seamus Power (25-1)

5. Thomas Pieters (25-1)

Full Field

Yas Links | Abu Dhabi, UAE | Jan 19-22, 2023



Credits: European Tour Media, Getty Images