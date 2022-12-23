2023 5-Star DT David Hick Jr. signing on Friday

After a very successful first day during The Early Signing Period, the Aggies signed 16 players for the 2023 recruiting class, who were majority previous commitments, although three notable Offensive prospects including 4-Star quarterback Marcel Reed, 4-Star Athlete/Wide receiver Micah Tease, and 4-Star tight end Jaden Platt all flipping from their previous destinations of Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Stanford.

As the 2023 cycle remains ranked 14th in 247Sports composite rankings, two notable Aggie commits remained unsigned, including defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, and of course, 5-Star standout defensive tackle David Hicks Jr. Focusing on Hicks, the Talented prospect is expected to sign is Friday, Dec. 23rd, as Texas A&M may have a couple of Noteworthy programs attempting to once again Lure him away at the last minute.

Let’s backtrack for a second and remember that before Hicks officially committed to the Aggies on Sept. 28th, both Oregon and Oklahoma worked overtime trying to gain his commitment, as Hicks took official visits to both programs in mid-November. Alas, the Aggies came out on top, capping it off with an official visit to College Station last weekend joining other high-profile recruits and transfer Portal members.

Now, after the Chaos surrounding 5-Star safety Peyton Bowen’s eventual “flip” to Oklahoma, some analysts are asking the question (with zero merits) “Could Oklahoma land David Hicks Jr.?” Well, we shall see. As of this moment, there is no indication of any change in Hicks’ status with the Aggies, so expect the expected on Friday, Ags.