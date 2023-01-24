2023 2-star OL Cooper Terpstra commits to Michigan State football as PWO, was committed to Grand Valley State

Recently, we have seen Michigan State football start to add some depth to their 2023 recruiting class by way of the preferred walk-on method, where players can walk-on the team and hopefully earn a Scholarship down the road. On Monday, the Spartans added Cooper Terpstra in that fashion. The 2023 2-star Offensive lineman from West Ottawa High School announced his commitment to MSU on social media this week.

The news comes just a few days after the Spartans added another preferred walk-on in Jaxson Wilson.

Terpstra is a 6’4″, 265-pound Offensive guard who is the No. 86 ranked player in the state of Michigan and the No. 239 ranked interior Offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

